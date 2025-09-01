CBS Sports Names Yahya Black To Preseason All-Rookie Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted three defensive lineman back in April. The last one selected, and the biggest, was Yahya Black. While all three got playing time this preseason, Black was arguably the most impressive, according to some.

Those performances aren’t going unnoticed. On Monday, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso named Black to his preseason All-Rookie team.

“Black is 6-5 and 317 pounds and the smaller of the two selections here,” Trapasso wrote. “In Pittsburgh, Black played like Cam Heyward in the preseason, tossing blockers aside with ease in the run game while generating intermitted pressure.”

Black and his massive frame made him quite an interesting choice when selected. His size is just hard to move, and he’s got plenty of strength to back it up. After struggling to stop the run all year in 2024, the Steelers admired those qualities when selecting him in the fifth round this year.

Stopping the run is how he was expected to earn his roster spot. Black certainly had potential as a pass rusher, or the Steelers wouldn’t have drafted him. However, his skills in that department do look much more impressive than initially expected.

Yahya Black push-pulling center and arm over pass for the sack and belly rub

The play above is a good example of that. There are two very impressive things to take from this. First, his push-pull move on the center. He uses his hands perfectly and forces the center off balance to give him a clear lane to the passer. His speed is also notable. Coming out of the draft, we knew Yahya Black had some agility for his size. But few expected him to be moving as smooth as he does here.

It’s only the preseason, and a decent portion of Black’s snaps were against backups. However, he made quite a name for himself. He was dominant against the run in all three games. Rushing the passer, he seemed to get better with each week, culminating in a two-sack effort against the Panthers.

All things considered, it’s a great time for Black to be impressing. Pittsburgh is dealing with an injury to his fellow rookie, Derrick Harmon. He’s not out for a significant amount of time but should miss the season-opener against the Jets on Sunday. It doesn’t help that the Steelers are facing a talented New York rushing attack featuring Justin Fields, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Pittsburgh will need to be stout up front, and with Harmon’s injury, the Steelers don’t have a ton of depth. However, Yahya Black has been extremely impressive so far. If he can roll that production into Week 1, it will be a world of a difference for Pittsburgh.