CB James Pierre Injured Against Seahawks (Update)

UPDATE: Pierre returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

Our original story is below.

CB James Pierre, a key Pittsburgh Steelers special teamer and backup defender, left the team’s Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter and headed to the locker room, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Pierre suffered an arm injury and is questionable to return to today’s game.

It’s unknown who will be Pittsburgh’s gunner opposite Ben Skowronek with Pierre out. Released during final roster cuts, Pierre re-signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad and was elevated for the team’s Week 1 game before being signed to the active roster last week. Pierre has been with the Steelers since signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2020 save for a brief stint with the Washington Commanders last season.

The Steelers entered Week 2 thin at cornerback with Joey Porter Jr. out with a hamstring injury. Brandin Echols started in his place, but Pierre entered today as one of the team’s top backups at cornerback.

Losing Pierre as a gunner is a blow to the Steelers without a clear option to replace him at gunner, and the Steelers’ punt coverage hasn’t been as good as expected early in the season. With Pierre out, that’s likely not going to improve.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.