CB Darius Slay Injured Against Patriots (Update)

UPDATE: Slay briefly returned on Pittsburgh’s next defensive series, but returned to the sidelines. Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Slay was on the sideline with his helmet in hand. The medical staff was working on Slay’s right leg, per DeFabo. The team still hasn’t given an injury designation for Slay.

Slay has his helmet in hand and is walking around on the sideline. Meanwhile, James Pierre and Brandin Echols are the CBs on the field. Now it looks like the medical staff is working on Slay's right leg. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 21, 2025

However, Slay was able to return in the second half. It’s worth monitoring his status and Mike Tomlin will likely give an update postgame.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already thin in the secondary with CB Joey Porter Jr. and S DeShon Elliott out for the team’s Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots, and CB Darius Slay went down in the first quarter with an injury.

It appears to be a lower-body injury for Slay, who limped off the field. Per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Slay didn’t go to the blue medical tent, and on the play after Slay left the game, the Steelers sacked Drake Maye.

It’s a good sign he didn’t go to the blue medical tent, and he was shown on the CBS broadcast with his helmet on, watching the game from the sideline. If Slay does stay out of the game, the Steelers will have to rely on CB James Pierre along with Brandin Echols with Slay and Porter out.

With how thin the Steelers are in the secondary and at cornerback, they can’t really afford to lose Slay. He made a contribution early with a fumble recovery on New England’s opening drive that helped set up a Steelers touchdown.

