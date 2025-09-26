Carney: Four Key Matchups In Steelers-Vikings

Now that they’re finally settled on the Emerald Isle ahead of Sunday’s Dublin game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Steelers shift their focus back to football preparations.

There’s a lot of excitement being in a foreign country, and there’s a great deal of attention on the game itself. But it’s a business trip for the Black and Gold. It has to be, considering the Vikings are a very good football team with an elite defense and an offense filled with stars that can put up points in bunches.

The last time the Steelers played an international game, they were thumped by, ironically, the Vikings in London in 2013. So, there’s a need to right that wrong and get back on the right side of things across the pond.

There will be games within the game to watch. Make sure to keep an eye on key individual matchups in all three phases in the Steelers-Vikings contest from Croke Park. That’s the biggest thing.

Below are my four key matchups to watch Sunday.

STEELERS OLB T.J. WATT VS. VIKINGS RT BRIAN O’NEILL

Games continue to be won and lost in the trenches, and that will be no different Sunday in Dublin. The Steelers have a talented front seven defensively, one that has started to generate a ton of pressure in recent weeks. In the last two games combined, Pittsburgh has generated 40 pressures.

T.J. Watt is a big part of that with six in his last two games, including two sacks last week in New England. He’ll find himself matched up with right tackle Brian O’Neill time and time again Sunday. O’Neill has allowed just three pressures on the season with no sacks. He’s a stout pass protector and should get some help from tight ends and running backs.

But when Watt gets those 1-on-1 looks, he needs to win big like he did in New England. Carson Wentz has ball security issues, so Watt getting home a time or two could really change the game Sunday.

STEELERS DL CAMERON HEYWARD VS. VIKINGS LG MICHAEL JURGENS

With rookie Donovan Jackson on the shelf with a wrist injury, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward gets an even better matchup in his favor with backup Michael Jurgens. There’s a chance he could even see Ben Brandel, too. There’s the fish of the week for the Steelers’ defense.

Heyward dominated his matchup in Week 3 against rookie Jared Wilson, showing he’s still an elite player in the trenches. Now, he’ll go against a backup, one that started last week at center and now will shift over to left guard to take on an All-Pro. Good luck.

Jurgens has allowed just two pressures on the season but holds a grade of 49.9 overall from PFF. Heyward has to dominate the matchup, period.

VIKINGS WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON VS. STEELERS DB JALEN RAMSEY

This is the type of matchup that the Steelers made the trade to land Jalen Ramsey for. Ramsey has been up and down on the season, struggling in Week 2 against Seattle, but played good football in Weeks 1 and 3. He’s moved all over defensively for the Steelers with 77 snaps in the slot, 62 at cornerback, 30 in the box and 26 at free safety. He’s a real weapon.

This week, though, he needs to follow Justin Jefferson. The best receiver in the game, the Steelers have to put their man on him and scheme ways to take Jefferson out of the game. Jordan Addison’s return for the Vikings complicates things defensively, but Pittsburgh can’t let Jefferson beat them.

The last time Ramsey played Jefferson was in 2021 as a member of the Rams. He held Jefferson to just three receptions on five targets for 24 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. That same season, Jefferson hauled in seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in a Minnesota win.

VIKINGS DE JONATHAN GREENARD VS. STEELERS LT BRODERICK JONES

The Vikings ruling out OLB Andrew Van Ginkel is a huge deal, considering he’s one of the better defensive players in the NFL and a perfect fit in Brian Flores’ system. It’s a big blow, but the Vikings still have a number of other good pass rushers the Steelers will have to deal with.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard is a name to watch. He’ll find himself matched up with Steelers’ left tackle Broderick Jones time and time again Sunday at Croke Park. Greenard has 16 pressures on the season, which has him tied for fourth in the NFL, just three off the lead. He’s generated just one sack off of those 16 pressures, but he’ll be going against Jones, who is tied for the league lead in sacks allowed with four.

The Steelers have to do a better job of protecting Aaron Rodgers, and it starts with Jones. He’s shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and has been a more physical player, but he’ll have his hands full Sunday with Greenard.