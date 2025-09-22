‘Can’t Miss The Layup’: Chris Hoke Criticizes Steelers Defense For 3rd-And-Long Lapses

Despite holding the Patriots to 14 points, the Steelers still have major issues on defense, particularly on advantageous possession downs. Pittsburgh was quite poor against New England yesterday, allowing the Patriots to convert on 10 out of 13 third- and fourth-down sequences. And especially concerning is the fact that they forced many 3rd-and-long scenarios on which they couldn’t capitalize, Chris Hoke observed.

“Guys are in position to make plays”, Hoke said about the Steelers’ possession-down defense on the KDKA Extra Point show. “Patrick Queen on that fourth down on that flip, he was in position, didn’t make the play. Cole Holcomb was in [position] on a fourth down. They’ve got to be able to make plays. Coach [Dick] LeBeau always used to say, ‘You can’t miss the layup’. They’ve got to make the layups in those moments and get off the field and today they struggled to do that on third and fourth down”.

By game’s end, the Steelers allowed the Patriots to convert on six out of 13 third-down plays, but followed up allowing four out of five conversions on fourth down. When you factor in the fourth downs converted after a failed third down, that is 10 times out of 13 series on which the Steelers failed to get off the field on possession downs.

The Steelers faced their first 3rd-and-long possession down—which I’m defining as requiring more than five yards—early in the second quarter. Patriots QB Drake Maye found TE Hunter Henry for nine yards on the play, Cole Holcomb slow on the trail.

On their next possession, the Steelers held the Patriots to 11 yards on 3rd and 12, but they converted with a 10-yard run on fourth down. While that goes down as a third-down stop, it means little when the Patriots continued the possession on fourth down. Later on the same drive, Maye connected with RB Rhamondre Stevenson for a 32-yard gain on 3rd and 10. And then with Kayshon Boutte for 20 yards on 3rd and 13.

The Patriots converted on multiple other possession downs on that drive, but the Steelers forced a turnover in the end zone. In the second half, a five-yard gain on 3rd and 7 led to a 16-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 2.

But the Steelers stepped up in a similar sequence of possession downs when it mattered most. Protecting seven-point lead, the defense allowed 11 yards and 3rd and 12. On 4th and 1, however, CB Brandin Echols stopped the Patriots short of the sticks to ice the game.

And on the flip side, the Steelers scored the game-winning touchdown on a long possession down. On 3rd and 6, QB Aaron Rodgers connected with WR Calvin Austin III for a 17-yard touchdown. Every defense is going to allow some backbreaking plays from time to him, that’s true enough. Still, the Steelers cannot continue to do this going forward and expect to win games. You can’t miss your layups.