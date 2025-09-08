‘Can’t Imagine That He’s Happy’: Dulac Says Heyward’s Revised Contract Is ‘Not What He Was Seeking’

Cameron Heyward and his agent spent seven months negotiating with the Pittsburgh Steelers only to walk away nearly empty-handed. Yes, the team bent some franchise precedents to tweak his deal at the eleventh hour, but it wasn’t a real sweetener. It was more like Splenda in a cup of gas station coffee.

“I would be willing to bet that Cam Heyward won’t agree that his contract was settled with any form of satisfaction there,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said Monday via 102.5 WDVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “It’s obviously better than nothing, but basically it’s not a whole lot more than nothing unless they get a playoff run and he’s very productive

“It’s not what he was seeking. Can’t imagine that he’s happy or even satisfied with that deal.”

Heyward told reporters when his contract demands were made public that he couldn’t justify playing for his 2025 salary. Even at its maximum $18 million value, the deal barely cracks the top 20 for defensive tackles. The deal is a symbolic gesture at best, more about saving face than giving Heyward real satisfaction after an All-Pro season.

The Steelers bent their rules to give him incentives but gave up almost nothing from their point of view.

If you hadn’t noticed, fans of the team did not take kindly to Heyward’s contract saga after he signed a new deal last offseason. Heyward had an argument given his pay compared to his production, but not strong enough to get what he was after. Dulac feels strongly that Heyward lost in all facets of this negotiation.

He declined to talk about his contract after Sunday’s Week 1 win, but perhaps he will broach the topic on his podcast this week. I wouldn’t expect it to sound like a victory lap, and don’t be surprised if they skirt around the touchy subject altogether.