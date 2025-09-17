‘Can’t Control The Lines Of Scrimmage’: Louis Riddick Pinpoints Biggest Steelers Issue

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made the big men up front on both sides of the football a priority in recent years. They’ve fully bought into the mantra of building through the trenches and becoming a tough football team.

It looks great on paper under GM Omar Khan. But through two weeks of the season, the return on investment hasn’t shown itself for the Black and Gold. The defense line has been pushed around and has struggled to stop the run consistently. The offensive line isn’t opening running lanes and is having a hard time protecting Aaron Rodgers.

Games are won and lost in the trenches, and right now the Steelers are really struggling there.

For ESPN’s Louis Riddick, that’s the biggest problem with Pittsburgh through two weeks.

“They can’t control the lines of scrimmage is really what you’re talking about. I mean, you saw how Seattle was absolutely bludgeoning them on the line of scrimmage and on the second level. That’s something that you just don’t see happen to Pittsburgh Steeler defenses,” Riddick said, according to video via ESPN. “And then, look, we knew that one of the sticking points offensively was gonna be whether or not they were gonna be able to protect and run the ball effectively because what does Arthur Smith like to do? He likes to throw the football off of play-action as you saw in Week 1.

“Well, against real good football teams that have a formidable front seven, Pittsburgh has to be able to answer the call.”

It really just comes down to mentality, having that want-to to consistently beat the guy across from you. It’s not technique or talent at this point with the Steelers. They just have to have the mindset of beating up the opponent. That’s how tough football teams operate, and right now the Steelers are anything but tough.

As former NFL center Jeff Saturday said, the defense is allowing opposing offenses to play like a hot knife through butter. There’s no resistance.

The same could be said for the offensive line, though protection was better in Week 2. Still, they cannot establish a consistent run game, and it’s hindering the Steelers’ plan of attack with Rodgers under center.

It’s a major concern, and there’s no real clear-cut answer ahead.

“Right now, you’re just wondering whether or not they can, on the lines of scrimmage for 17 weeks, play well enough for them to make the playoffs and still be a formidable opponent,” Riddick added. “I don’t know. Look, again, it’s early in the season. I know how these things go, man. Teams ebb and flow, and they have the personnel to get it done.

“But for whatever reason, it’s not happening up front.”

Riddick is right. The talent is in place. Sure, they’re a bit banged up defensively, but they have the players to be a good-to-great defense. They also have the talent to be a good offensive line. Is it coaching? That’s a question, considering it was a surprise OL coach Pat Meyer was retained and that Karl Dunbar has had struggles developing players.

Whatever it is the Steelers need to figure it out quickly. This cannot continue on both sides of the line of scrimmage. If it does, it will be a long, long season for the Black and Gold.