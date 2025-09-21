Can Steelers Defense Turn Things Around Before The Bye Week?

Can the Steelers defense turn it around before the bye?

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Steelers’ defense has left much to be desired, including pricy additions. While Jalen Ramsey has made some key plays, for example, he looked spotty in coverage last week. However, he hardly merits being singled out on a unit that has played so poorly together.

The Steelers rank in the bottom 10 in most major categories on defense this year. Two games are a small sample size, but these were supposed to be their easier games. If they are 1-1 against the Jets and Seahawks, with a loss at home, how will they survive the year? Of course, the Chiefs and Texans are 0-2, so you never know how things go.

Part of the issue is that there is still a lot of adjusting to new pieces and new roles. It doesn’t help that the Steelers have been without two core members of the secondary, DeShon Elliott and Joey Porter Jr. As they work their way back, that should help with communication issues, at least one hopes.

Another starter the Steelers defense has lacked all season is Derrick Harmon, their rookie first-round pick. He only returned to practice this past week after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. How much of a difference can he make? With even Isaiahh Loudermilk on IR, fellow rookie Yahya Black has been filling in.

But in reality, the Steelers don’t need nor deserve excuses for how the defense has performed. Quite frankly, they should be better than this, but just haven’t been. Their players are talented enough, but they’re making mistakes and not playing cohesively.

As you might have heard, the Steelers have the most expensive defense in the league. They’re certainly not getting the results that would convince you of that, though. As a team, they have a whopping three sacks, for example, including one in garbage time. I still trust that they will fix most of their issues, but how long will it take? Is it just a matter of everybody learning to work together after merging from different teams?

