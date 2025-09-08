Cam Newton Still Doesn’t Think Steelers’ Offense Has The ‘Amenities’ To Compete In AFC

Outside of DK Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers are relying on a hodgepodge of wide receivers to contribute on offense, rather than having a clear No. 2 option. Against the New York Jets in Week 1, that worked. Aaron Rodgers completed passes to seven different receivers on Sunday, and each seemed to have a big moment of their own.

However, that may not be enough when it comes playoff time, at least that’s what former NFL QB Cam Newton thinks.

“I don’t think the question is Aaron Rodgers. I think it’s Aaron Rodgers’ amenities,” Newton said Monday on EPSN’s First Take. “DK Metcalf, ah yes, he’s a playoff contender that can really give teams fits. When you’re looking at deep playoff runs, it comes down to, can you beat man-to-man? Do you have the talent that can beat man-to-man? Simple and plain. And I don’t think the amenities from the Pittsburgh Steelers allows Aaron Rodgers to have a guy, or guys, that can beat man-to-man.”

The Steelers could not run the ball at all on Sunday, and part of that was because the Jets were sending a lot of pressure. That worked for them in quieting the run, but it did give Aaron Rodgers a lot of one-on-one matchups. As a defense, that’s something you can’t afford to do against a player like Rodgers, who has both the arm talent to beat it, and 20 years of NFL experience.

On paper, the Steelers’ offense might look lacking in terms of pass catchers. However, it’s certainly not like they were relying on Metcalf alone. He did have a solid day with 83 receiving yards. However, the wealth didn’t stick to Metcalf only. And perhaps most importantly, each player had a role.

Metcalf and Smith got a lot of work in the short passing game, with the Steelers hoping they could make people miss after the catch. However, Pittsburgh found ways to get its other receivers involved as well. Notably Ben Skowronek, who caught the first Steelers’ touchdown pass.

RODGERS FIRST TD AS A STEELER #Steelers pic.twitter.com/zgPs1afg95 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 7, 2025

The Steelers’ offense then ran a similar concept with Calvin Austin III later in the game. This score gave them the lead late in the fourth quarter.

4th TD pass of game for Rodgers!!!!!!!!!! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BuOKmqk19i — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 7, 2025

Just looking at their roster, it may not seem like the Steelers have the talent to beat man coverage. But when you scheme things up like this, you do. Austin faces man coverage here, but there are a couple of things in this play call that stand out. First, Austin goes in motion behind the line of scrimmage. The defender over him follows, showing Rodgers that the Jets are in man coverage. When the ball is snapped, Austin is in the backfield, and leaks through the line, making it tough for the defender to follow him, and the rest is history.

Arthur Smith called a terrific game, and it helped get everyone involved. Newton doesn’t know if that will be enough for the Steelers’ offense come playoff time. But it sure was on Sunday.