Cam Heyward Shares Heartfelt Story About Dan Rooney

Sunday will be extra special to Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward. The oldest-tenured player on the roster and one who knows the team’s roots and history as well as anyone, a win over the Minnesota Vikings means much more than helping in the AFC North standings. It’s a game inspired by and in honor of the late Dan Rooney. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Heyward shared a story about the two’s first interaction right after becoming a Steeler.

“I always like to talk about when I first got drafted,” Heyward told reporters via The Trib’s Joe Rutter. “He Skyped me from Ireland. Just welcoming me. Mr. Rooney was one of a kind.”

Cam Heyward talks about the Ireland trip and memories of Dan Rooney. pic.twitter.com/KAXv9iLfK9 — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 25, 2025

For those under a certain age, Skype was the original “Facetime.” A service used so long ago that the platform recently shuttered, going the way of Blockbuster.

Heyward was the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2011, falling in the draft due to injury. That loss proved to be Pittsburgh’s gain, a perfect fit for its defense.

At the time, Rooney served as the United States Ambassador to Ireland. Appointed to the position in 2009, he became the first ambassador to visit all 32 Irish counties. Rooney held the role from 2009-2012 and even in the midst of a busy job, he made time to talk to Heyward and welcome him to the team.

“He was always just genuine, authentic,” Heyward said. “He cared about everybody.”

A sentiment shared by everyone who knew Mr. Rooney. Sunday’s game will be played with him top of mind. He helped facilitate the first NFL game in Ireland when the Steelers took on the Chicago Bears in a 1997 preseason contest. The stakes will be far higher Sunday and the league’s global expansion makes for a game under the spotlight tenfold compared to nearly 30 years ago.

Winning in the NFL is always sweet. It’s the hardest thing to do in sports and the margin of victory, as Pittsburgh has found out the first three weeks, is slim. The bounce of a ball in one direction can determine the outcome. After Sunday’s game, the Steelers have a long flight back home into their Week 5 bye. A win will make that trip all the more memorable and set Pittsburgh in literal good standing after the first quarter of the 2025 season.