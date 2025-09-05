Cam Heyward Reacts To Fan Criticism Over Contract Dispute: ‘I Can’t Control That’

Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cam Heyward has been synonymous with the Steelers over the course of his career. He’s one of the best defensive linemen to represent Pittsburgh. The on-field stats don’t lie.

Unfortunately, he’s become persona non grata with many Steelers fans this summer. He’s made it clear to the organization that he wants a raise after being named First-Team All-Pro last season. He’s less certain about his status for the Steelers’ season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday. And he knows fans aren’t thrilled with him about this whole situation.

“There are loud voices, and everybody has an opinion, but I can’t control that,” Heyward said Friday, per a transcript provided by the Steelers. “You know how I work, you know how I play. That’s

all that matters.”

Yet all you have to do is spend time in some comment sections (actually, don’t do that) or on social media (also questionable) to see that there are plenty of fans who don’t think that Heyward’s play is all that matters.

Part of their argument is how Heyward commented on the Steelers’ pursuit of QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The words “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t” are being thrown around all over the place. While Heyward and Rodgers smoothed that over, it certainly seems like it will take much longer for Heyward to smooth things over with Steelers fans.

Perhaps that can happen on Sunday. Even if Heyward isn’t saying whether he’s playing against the Jets or not, if he steps onto the field and plays well, that can go a long way to getting back into fans’ good graces.

But can Heyward be ready for Sunday? He’s practiced off and on throughout training camp and in the leadup to the opener. But will he be ready? And are his teammates good with him?

“I’ve still interacted with every guy on this team the way I usually do,” Heyward said. “I’ve tried to prepare the other guys that play next to me or play behind me. If there’s opportunity, they’ll be ready… I’ve studied enough film. Nowadays, it’s more or less what a team has done in the past is more of what they’re going to do to me, but I’m always prepared for every outcome.”

That sounds like Cam Heyward is confident both in his teammates and his own preparedness. And his teammates, to a fault, have been nothing but positive about Heyward publicly, like OLB Alex Highsmith.

Will Cam Heyward get a new deal before Sunday? Will he play on Sunday? And if he plays, will he be effective? If he can wreak havoc on the Jets’ offensive line and former Steelers QB Justin Fields, fans may quickly forget all of the anger and frustration from this offseason.