Cam Heyward Not In Uniform During Thursday’s Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward was not in uniform during Thursday’s practice and did not go through drills with the rest of the defensive linemen, per video from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on Twitter.

A look at the Steelers defensive line going through individuals. Keeanu Benton and Isaiahh Loudermilk led the drill. Yesterday, Benton and Cam Heyward led it off. pic.twitter.com/FwL1dOUAkX — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 4, 2025

Heyward wants a new contract and hasn’t ruled out of sitting out Week 1 against the New York Jets. It’s unknown if he wasn’t in uniform today due to the contract dispute, as the Steelers have occasionally given Heyward rest days. However, given that he hasn’t received his new contract yet and the Steelers kick off the 2025 season on Sunday, him not being in uniform on Thursday is notable.

Heyward signed an extension last offseason that was essentially a restructured contract, and he said he told the team he wanted to return to the negotiating table after he had an All-Pro season. Heyward was a first-team All-Pro last season, but the two sides haven’t been able to come to an agreement on a new deal.

There hasn’t been any expectation from the Steelers’ coaching staff and players that Heyward won’t be ready to go on Sunday, and the feeling inside the building is that Heyward is going to play. We’ll see what Heyward’s designation is on the injury report, and with the team’s final practice tomorrow, it’ll be a big day to see if Heyward is in uniform or not ahead of Week 1 on Sunday.

The Steelers have a longstanding policy of not negotiating with players with more than one year remaining on their contract, and Heyward has two years left on his deal. The team could look to restructure his contract to give him more money in 2025 by bumping up a portion of a March 2026 roster bonus. If Heyward does get a new deal, it would likely come within the next day or two, as the Steelers don’t negotiate contracts once the season starts and the team leaves for New York on Saturday.

Yesterday, the Steelers listed just OLB Nick Herbig and DL Derrick Harmon on their Week 1 injury report, and Mike Tomlin already ruled Harmon out earlier in the week. If Heyward doesn’t play Week 1, the Steelers will be down two starting defensive linemen.