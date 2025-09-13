Cam Heyward Names His Top 10 Steelers Of All Time

Pittsburgh Steelers fans aren’t strangers to passionate debates about the franchise’s all-time greats. Defensive captain Cam Heyward made sure to spark another one this week by unveiling his personal top 10 list of Steelers legends on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.
“These are not in order, folks,” Heyward said, before rolling out names that span decades of dominance: Mean Joe Greene, Troy Polamalu, Ben Roethlisberger, Franco Harris, Terry Bradshaw, Mel Blount, James Harrison, Jack Lambert, and Jack Ham.
The list tilts heavily toward defense, which isn’t surprising coming from Heyward. Icons of the Steel Curtain era, like Mean Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and Mel Blount, share space with modern stars like Polamalu and Harrison. On the offensive side, Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, and Ben Roethlisberger represent championship quarterbacks and franchise-changing playmakers.
Heyward admitted he didn’t want to include any current Steelers. “I don’t like to put current Steelers on because we got more work to do,” he explained. That perspective shows respect for past legends while reminding today’s roster that greatness still has to be earned.
But Heyward did leave room for one controversial choice: Antonio Brown. Adding AB ensures the Killer B’s era is well represented, even if his exit from Pittsburgh still divides fans. On pure talent and production, Brown belongs in any conversation, but his inclusion is sure to raise eyebrows due to off-field issues.
Notably absent are Hines Ward and Rod Woodson, both beloved by fans and with strong cases for all-time recognition. Their omission will no doubt fuel debates, as Ward’s toughness and Woodson’s Hall of Fame career often land them on similar lists.
Do you agree with Heyward’s list? With so many deserving players, it’s hard to narrow it down, but there are quite a few that have a strong argument to be included.