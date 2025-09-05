Cam Heyward Doesn’t Guarantee He’ll Play Sunday, Says He Thought Contract Talks ‘Would Be A Lot Easier’

Even after returning to practice Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward isn’t guaranteeing he’ll take the field with teammates Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Speaking to reporters for the first time in weeks, Heyward did not commit to suiting up against the New York Jets as his contract situation remains unresolved less than 48 hours before the Steelers’ season opener.

“I’m preparing,” Heyward said via the Trib’s Chris Adamski when asked of his availability for the weekend. “Still got some time. But we’ll see.”

Cam Heyward won’t commit to playing in Sunday’s Steelers opener pic.twitter.com/Re3dIxGXvR — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 5, 2025

In February, Heyward asked the Steelers for a revised contract. Months after signing a contract extension in September 2024 to keep him in Pittsburgh through 2026, Heyward’s been in search of some sort of raise or modified deal to reflect his impressive 2024 season. Pittsburgh hasn’t obliged, although Heyward noted the two sides remain in communication.

“Can’t really divulge what’s going on,” he said. “But there’s been communication on both sides, and we’ll see what happens.”

Heyward practiced Wednesday and Friday but sat out Thursday in what was listed as “rest.” In his age-36 season, it’s common for him to receive at least one day off per week. Ultimately, the decision to play could come down to Heyward’s own choice. Since training camp, he’s left the door open to sitting out the regular season, a rare and aggressive move rarely used by players. Pittsburgh experienced it in 2018 with RB Le’Veon Bell, who sat out the entire season, while Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones missed Week 1 in 2024 before securing his deal.

Heyward has used the threat of missing games as leverage as he seeks an adjusted contract, admitting he didn’t think talks would still continue in the days leading up to kickoff.

“I’d be lying if it wasn’t,” Heyward said when asked if the process has been frustrating. “I thought this would be a lot easier. But it’s gotten dragged on. Luckily, it hasn’t affected my teammates.”

Even if there isn’t a contract resolution, most still expect Heyward to play Sunday. Mike Tomlin and DC Teryl Austin are on record anticipating he will play. So are teammates like EDGE Alex Highsmith though others, like EDGE T.J. Watt and NT Keeanu Benton, have deferred to Heyward. Sitting out certainly would impact his teammates and the Steelers’ chances of beating the run-heavy Jets.

If Heyward sits out, the team will be without the seven-time Pro Bowler and first-round rookie Derrick Harmon, who is out after spraining his MCL in the preseason finale. That would leave Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Yahya Black, Daniel Ekuale, Logan Lee, and Esezi Otomewo as available defensive lineman for the game.

Pittsburgh leaves for East Rutherford, N. J., tomorrow afternoon. That’s generally viewed as the deadline for any and all contract talks. If no deal is reached by then, Heyward will have to decide to stand firm on his contract stance or suit up Sunday and play out this year of his deal.