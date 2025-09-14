Calvin Austin III ‘Ready And Game’ To Feast On Opportunities Focus On DK Metcalf Provides, Tomlin Says

Calvin Austin III debuted as the Steelers’ No. 2 WR on Sunday and did not disappoint within those parameters. Pittsburgh didn’t possess the ball long, but he still managed six targets on 29 aimed pass attempts. Of the six, he caught four for 70 yards and a touchdown after catching four touchdowns in 2024.

“He’s grown in all areas, to be quite honest with you,” Mike Tomlin said of Austin, via the Steelers’ website. “He saw dramatic improvement between Year 1 and Year 2. And he’s such a good professional and has such a good relationship with the game. It’s reasonable to expect that to continue. DK [Metcalf] gets a lot of attention — schematic attention, personnel attention — and so it created some real opportunities for Calvin [Austin], and I know he’s game and ready for that.”

Although Metcalf is the Steelers’ top receiver, he is not necessarily a possession receiver. He should still see the most targets, and he did on Sunday, though not by much. Aaron Rodgers only attempted 29 non-throwaway passes, and the duo accounted for 13 — not far from half. He and Austin also combined for 153 receiving yards, the rest of the team producing 91.

The Steelers selected Calvin Austin III in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Along with Connor Heyward, he is one of two draft picks remaining from that class. He missed his rookie season due to a foot injury suffered on the first day of padded practices in training camp.

Despite that setback, he has grown his role each year and is poised for a career year. In 2023, Austin caught 17 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown. Last year, he caught 36 for 548 and 4 scores. This year, he already has four catches for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also drew two defensive pass interference penalties — or at least he should have. And there are 16 games to play. Despite his injury as a rookie, he has not missed a game since.

Although the Steelers are running with a lot of heavy tight end sets, there is still room for multiple receivers. On Sunday, Calvin Austin III commanded the largest role behind Metcalf. We will see if the balance of snaps shifts game by game, but by season’s end, I suspect he will remain comfortable in second in snap count and target share at wide receiver.

Even more impressive is the fact that Austin missed all of the preseason this year with another injury. Even though his status for Week 1 was in question, he logged the third-highest snap share of his career and still returned punts.

As long as he produces, there is no reason for the Steelers to consider tinkering with Austin’s role. They have the personnel to change up on a weekly basis, but he has a desirable skill set. He’s not big, but he’s fast and showed he can catch jump balls. Other than a couple of inches — something many guys can relate to — what more can you ask for?