Calvin Austin III Injured Against Vikings (Update)

UPDATE: Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Austin is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Calvin Austin is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 28, 2025

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that Austin was loaded into an ambulance in the tunnel at Croke Park with his shoulder in a sling. His day is done, and it sounds as if the injury could be severe.

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III was just loaded into an ambulance in the tunnel with his shoulder in a sling. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 28, 2025

Our original story is below.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III suffered an injury after a fourth-quarter reception in the team’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Austin appeared to fall on the ball and stayed down as trainers came out and tended to him on the field.

Austin has gotten off to a nice start this season, establishing himself as the team’s clear WR2. He had just made his second catch of the game before getting hurt, and for the season he has 10 catches and two touchdowns. He scored the eventual game-winning touchdown in Week 3 against the New England Patriots and also had a touchdown in Week 1 against the New York Jets when he had four catches for 70 yards.

Austin missed time during training camp and missed the entire preseason with an oblique injury. He returned to practice ahead of Week 1 and has been a consistent contributor for them this season.

With Austin sidelined, it’ll be a chance for Roman Wilson to see more snaps, and potentially Scotty Miller as well. The two of them have been scarcely used so far this season, but the Steelers will need another receiver to step up behind DK Metcalf. Pittsburgh has been content to feed Metcalf with a heavy dose of receptions for its tight ends and running backs as well, but losing Austin means the team is down an important pass catcher.

Per the NFL Network broadcast, Austin was headed to the locker room, which means his day is likely done. We’ll likely hear from Mike Tomlin with an update on Austin after the game.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.