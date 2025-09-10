Calvin Austin III Explains How He Was Wide Open On Week 1 Touchdown

In past years, it always felt like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense was incapable of finding easy scores from blown coverages or wide-open run lanes. Scoring touchdowns was like pulling teeth. That’s already starting to change with a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers. Calvin Austin III joined Cam Heyward’s podcast this morning and broke down how he was wide open for his touchdown on Sunday.
“I’m not gonna lie, I was surprised,” Austin said via Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. “That was the same play that Ben [Skowronek] scored on. They saw the same motion, same look. And so then when I went in motion inserted and I see the cornerback flying down, my antennas went up. I’m like, ‘Oh, this finna be the hot corner.’ Cause in a lot of those rollouts, the corner isn’t hit that many times. You may hit it a couple times a year.”
The play design gives Rodgers three layers of routes to attack on the right side of the field as he rolls out. Jets CB Brandon Stephens took a couple steps forward instead of preparing to carry the route deep and Austin’s speed took care of the rest. You can see how it was covered the first time on Skowronek’s touchdown.
The corner route is barely ever open in this concept. That route is more intended to clear out space for one of the other routes underneath to catch and run. But Austin saw the opportunity and trusted Rodgers would get him the ball.
“That’s one thing that eight always tells us is there are no dead routes,” Austin said. “He want everybody to feel like they’re gonna have a chance to get the ball.”
Some quarterbacks are one or two-read guys before getting the pass off. That’s not how Rodgers operates as one of the elite mental processors in the league. There is a reason why seven different players caught passes on Sunday with six of them catching more than one. Four different players had touchdowns.
The same could be said about Ben Roethlisberger in the past. It was one of the big reasons why receivers like Markus Wheaton and Sammie Coates, who otherwise didn’t find much success in the league, achieved things in Pittsburgh. If receivers feel like they could get the ball even if they aren’t the first read, they are going to run harder and create more opportunities for the offense.
Rodgers doesn’t just run the play, he stresses defenses by making every option live. That shift is giving the Steelers the kind of offensive edge they’ve been missing.