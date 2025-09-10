Calvin Austin III Credits Aaron Rodgers For Getting Offense On Same Page Despite Lack Of Preseason Reps

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t play many key players during the preseason, with QB Aaron Rodgers among that group. An injury sidelined WR Calvin Austin III, who didn’t play during the preseason either. Despite that, Rodgers was on point during the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets. Austin helped propagate his success; In Week 1, Austin caught four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. He believes that Rodgers’ clear communication is the reason why Pittsburgh’s offense had success, despite not taking game reps together prior to Week 1.

“I was impressed myself just from the standpoint of we didn’t get any game reps with any of us together. But I just say that’s just a testament to obviously practice, but the communication from [Aaron Rodgers] to us, we do it so much in this and he’s so clear and concise with what he sees, and when we see it the same way, that’s why I feel like the transition from not getting any of those reps to it being live action first game, that’s why I feel like it went so well,” Austin said on Chalk Talk with Gerry Dulac on 102.5 WDVE.

Rodgers has been around the game a long time, so preseason reps wouldn’t benefit him significantly. Even though he’s running a new offensive scheme this season, Rodgers’ football IQ is high enough to see the game at a different level, even without the benefit of preseason reps.

Rodgers’ high level of communication and understanding of the offense (to the same level as players like Austin who were here last year) were big reasons he got off to a hot start. After the game, he called out the narrative of him not being able to work in Arthur Smith’s offense, and he proved on Sunday he was more than able to function with Smith despite not taking live reps with him as the offensive coordinator before.

It’s rare that, without playing in a live setting together before, a unit can function as well as the Steelers’ offense did on Sunday. Rodgers’ experience and football IQ helped him lead the offense to a productive game. For Austin, he produced a strong start coming off injury and not playing in the preseason. If he and Rodgers can stay on the same page, it will be a memorable season for Pittsburgh’s passing attack.