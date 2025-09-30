Steelers Lose S Sebastian Castro To Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed S Sebastian Castro off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston. Correspondingly, the Buccaneers placed S Rashad Wisdom on injured reserve.

#Buccaneers place Rashad Wisdom on IR, sign Sebastian Castro off #Steelers practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 30, 2025

The Buccaneers officially announced the move.

Castro signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa following the 2025 NFL Draft. At the NFL Combine, Castro measured in at 5112 and 203 pounds and ran a 4.58 40-yard dash. Castro had three interceptions at Iowa in 2023. He added another one in 2024, a season in which he had 57 tackles in 12 games. For his collegiate career, he totaled 163 tackles and 14 passes defensed.

When the Steelers signed veteran Chuck Clark at the beginning of training camp, Castro faced an uphill battle to make the roster. With Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott already in the fold with guaranteed roster spots, Castro fought an uphill battle throughout camp. He played well in the preseason, improving after a slow first week. Alex Kozora gave him a B in his training camp grades and noted he had a one-handed interception of QB Will Howard in camp.

In the preseason, Castro played the second-most preseason snaps for the Steelers and was an upback on the punt team. He had eight tackles in the preseason, including five against Tampa Bay in their second preseason game. It wouldn’t be surprising if that performance helped put him on their radar.

Per PFF, Castro had a 58.5 grade in the preseason with an 85.8 tackling grade. Had he stayed in Pittsburgh, he could’ve had a future as a core special teamer. Instead, he’ll get an immediate opportunity with Tampa Bay.

The Steelers have an open spot on their practice squad with Castro in Tampa Bay. He could serve as a special teamer for the Bucs, and it’s clear the team views him as their replacement for Wisdom, who had logged 25 special teams snaps between Week 1 and Week 4. Wisdom had two tackles in their season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and logged another tackle last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn’t log any defensive snaps before going on IR.

The Buccaneers will travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks on Sunday. Castro could make his NFL debut in that game.