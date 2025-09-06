Browns Sign Final Rookie To Contract As Possible NFL Suspension Looms

It took until 24 hours before the Cleveland Browns’ season opener, but the franchise has signed its final player to a rookie deal. Second-round pick RB Quinshon Judkins inked his four-year contract Saturday, one day before the Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals. But there’s still a long way to go before Judkins hits the field. Mired in a legal dispute for most of the summer, charges against him for domestic violence have been dropped, though an NFL investigation could still lead to a suspension.

Finally: the Cleveland Browns and their second-round pick Quinshon Judkins reached agreement today on a four-year, $11.4 million deal that now means all 2025 draft picks have deals. pic.twitter.com/M9W7LpK7sH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2025

He is the final rookie to sign his contract. The team is expected to receive a roster exemption for him, meaning he won’t immediately count against the 53-man roster. He can practice but not play until the exemption is removed.

Judkins was drafted with the 36th overall pick and was expected to be the Browns’ lead back heading into the season. Instead, he’ll sit out the season opener and begin his rookie year well behind his teammates. Initially, guaranteed language for top second-round picks slowed contract talks. In July, Judkins was arrested on domestic assault and battery charges, halting contract talks.

“Per the arrest report, Judkins, after showing frustration following reading text messages from his family, allegedly punched the woman with a closed fist in the chin/lip area while driving in a vehicle departing from Fort Lauderdale International Airport,” wrote ESPN after Judkins’ arrest. “Judkins then later allegedly also struck her in the left arm and thigh. The woman showed officers photographs showing bruising from the alleged assault.”

A month later, prosecutors declined to move forward with the case and dropped all charges. The Florida state attorney cited a lack of overall evidence to continue prosecuting the case. That solved Judkins’ legal troubles but not his football ones. Still subject to potential league discipline, working out a contract proved to be a hurdle. Despite the off-field saga, Judkins’ deal was fully guaranteed and in line with what draft picks around him received.

Even if the NFL doesn’t step in with a suspension, Judkins hasn’t practiced since mandatory minicamp in June. He’ll need plenty of work to get integrated into the Browns’ system, something that could take weeks. Until he takes the field, Cleveland will be led by veteran Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson out of the backfield. If a suspension is coming, the NFL may step in and prevent Judkins from taking the field if the Browns get him up to speed these next few weeks.

Pittsburgh plays Cleveland in Week Six and Week 17.