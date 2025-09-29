Browns Lose Two WRs Ahead Of Steelers Game

On the same day that they made a trade to shore up a battered offensive line, the Cleveland Browns are dealing with even more injuries offensively, this time at wide receiver.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, who spoke to the media Monday following the Browns’ loss to the Detroit Lions, wide receivers Cedric Tillman and DeAndre Carter are set to miss “weeks” with injuries.

ESPN Cleveland reporter Daniel Oyefusi tweeted the news moments ago. Tillman is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Carter is dealing with a knee injury. Both were ruled out for Week 5 by Stefanski, and it could put them in jeopardy for the Browns’ Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns WRs Cedric Tillman (hamstring) and DeAndre Carter (knee) will miss “weeks,” per Kevin Stefanski. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 29, 2025

In the 34-10 loss to the Lions in Week 4, Tillman saw just two targets, hauling in one pass for six yards. Prior to the Week 4 game, Tillman was having a solid season. He had hauled in a touchdown pass in each of the first two weeks and was up to 10 receptions for 100 yards in the first three games.

But then the hamstring injury knocked him from the Lions game and will sideline him multiple weeks. That potentially deals a significant blow to the Browns’ receiver room ahead of their first matchup with the Steelers in Week 6.

In his career against the Steelers, Tillman has three receptions for 30 yards on six targets and one rush for eight yards. He does have one fumble, which came last season in the snow game on Thursday Night Football.

FUMBLE! The @Steelers recover it early in the 2nd half.#PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uqnbXJqX42 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2024

Carter has served as Cleveland’s primary kick and punt returner so far this season. He has yet to catch a pass but has six punt returns for 56 yards and 11 kickoff returns for 274 yards on the season. The Browns signed Carter on March 19 in free agency to shore up special teams.