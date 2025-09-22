Browns Lose Starting OT Dawand Jones For Season, Steelers Will Face Backup Twice

The Cleveland Browns lost LT Dawand Jones to a knee injury in their Week 3 upset win over the Green Bay Packers, and head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Jones has played his last down in 2025.

“Dawand Jones, his injury will require surgery, so he’s out for the season, which is disappointing for the young man,” Stefanski said via video posted to the Browns’ Twitter account.

Dawand Jones will miss the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/F9taHV42Ry — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 22, 2025

Jones was injured after getting hit low while blocking on a screen pass to TE David Njoku.

#Browns Dawand Jones

Hyperextension right knee. Hard to return already down starter RT Conklin pic.twitter.com/nxKslXsXD4 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 21, 2025

Additionally, RT Jack Conklin is “day to day” with an elbow injury, per Stefanski. With the Steelers set to play the Browns in Week 6 and Week 18, it doesn’t seem as if Conklin’s availability will be impacted. ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi passed along the news about Conklin.

Browns RT Jack Conklin is “day to day” with his elbow injury, per Kevin Stefanski. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 22, 2025

Jones has been Cleveland’s left tackle this season. If Alex Highsmith returns from injury in time for Week 6, he’ll get the start against a backup offensive tackle. Otherwise, it’ll be Nick Herbig starting across from Cleveland’s backup left tackle.

Cleveland has KT Leveston and Cornelius Lucas as backup tackles. The team traded for Leveston ahead of Week 1 after he spent his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams and signed Lucas, a 12-year veteran, this offseason. Lucas stepped in for Jones after he went down in Week 3, registering a paltry 31.5 Pro Football Focus grade on 66 offensive snaps.

Jones was off to a rough start in 2025, with a 30.9 PFF grade, although he played less than one drive against the Packers in Week 3.

Losing Jones is a blow to Cleveland’s offensive line, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team made a corresponding move in the coming days to add another tackle to its roster. He’s the second starter the Browns have lost for the season, with CB Martin Emerson suffering a torn Achilles in training camp.

The Browns are 1-2 after upsetting the Packers yesterday, and they’ll look to build on that momentum with games against the Lions and then the Vikings in London before heading to Acrisure Stadium in Week 6. That game will be the Steelers’ first AFC North matchup, while the Browns played the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.