Broderick Jones Ranked Among NFL’s Worst In ‘Blown Block’ Rate. But He Wasn’t Nearly As Bad As Dan Moore Jr.

If there’s any consolation to Broderick Jones’ bumpy Week 1, he’s doing better than the man he’s replacing. And Pittsburgh isn’t paying him $80 million for the privilege. Flipping over to left tackle to replace Dan Moore Jr., Jones charted better with the Steelers than Moore did in his Tennessee Titans debut.

Shared by the Account Stat Twitter/X account, Jones ranked among the bottom-tier of offensive tackles in “blown block” rate. But he wasn’t the worst and far better than Moore, whose grade put him in the basement.

Offensive tackle pass protection in week 1 pic.twitter.com/6lz29P0c0B — Stat Acccount (@AcccountStat) September 9, 2025

After updating the chart, the only player Moore did better than was New Orleans Saints OT Taliese Fuaga.

Moore and Jones each fared better in pressure rate, though that stat is influenced by other factors. A quarterback who gets the ball out quickly can “save” an offensive tackle beaten around the edge.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jones allowed three of Aaron Rodgers’ four sacks against the New York Jets. Jones particularly struggled against New York’s top pass rusher Will McDonald IV, giving up multiple pressures and sacks, while handling backup Michael Clemons much better. But Jones will face some of the NFL’s top pass rushers throughout the season, including Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett twice per season. Tuesday, Mike Tomlin acknowledged Jones must play better.

After four years starting in Pittsburgh, Moore cashed in with a four-year, $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Tasked to protect No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the rookie QB was under constant siege against the Denver Broncos’ tough defense in Week 1. Sacked six times and hit a dozen times, Ward finished just 12-of-28 for 112 yards and zero touchdowns in a 20-12 loss.

Per the chart, RT Troy Fautanu fared better. While his pressure rate was higher and he took his lumps, dusted by Jermaine Johnson on one spin move, his “blown block” rate” beat the league average. New York Jets RT Armand Membou, making his first career start, graded out excellent against T.J. Watt. Membou received plenty of help but won his share of reps against Watt, who played strong run defense but is looking to break a sack drought that’s extended five games.

Jones being better than Moore is only a mildly comforting thought. That’s not the goal of his or the team’s this season and protecting QB Aaron Rodgers is critical. But it’s a reminder that good offensive linemen are hard to find and that adding one in free agency, like the Titans did, often comes with overpaid regret.