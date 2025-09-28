Brandin Echols Injured Against Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Brandin Echols was injured in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the team’s Week 4 game. Echols went down while he was covering WR Jalen Nailor, and he was attended to by trainers on the field. He appeared to be reaching for his leg as he remained down on the field at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Pittsburgh’s cornerback depth is incredibly thin, with Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay both leaving (but eventually returning) with injuries against Minnesota. Joey Porter Jr. has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, while Cory Trice Jr. is on IR.

On the play after Echols exited, the Vikings exploited a blown coverage for an 81-yard reception to WR Jordan Addison, which eventually led to a touchdown. With under three minutes left in the game, it would be a surprise if Echols is able to return to the game.

Mike Tomlin will likely give an update on Echols’ status after the game. While he began the year as a backup, Echols has been starting with Porter out. He had a key stop to tackle WR DeMario Douglas and clinch the Steelers’ win in Week 3, a game in which he also had an interception.