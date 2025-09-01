Bold Prediction Has Derrick Harmon Leading Rookie DTs In Sacks

A late-summer MCL sprain won’t slow down Pittsburgh Steelers DL Derrick Harmon’s rookie year. ESPN analyst and analytics junkie Seth Walder offered a bold prediction, believing Harmon will overcome his preseason injury to dominate once he takes the field.

“Harmon will lead all rookie defensive tackles in sacks. He was the fifth DT selected, but my prospect sack model liked him the best, and he’s in a fantastic situation, playing alongside Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Heyward.”

In fairness, Walder’s prediction is relatively narrow – rookie defensive tackle leading in sacks. But the 2025 draft class was strong along the interior defensive line and Harmon has healthy competition. Miami’s Kenneth Grant, Arizona’s Walter Nolen, and Detroit’s Tyleik Williams were all taken in the top 32. Walder thinks Harmon will top them all.

Harmon flashed pass rush juice in the preseason. He picked up a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, showing his strength on a bull rush to bully the left guard, shed, and finish with the sack.

Per our charting, Harmon finished the preseason with two pressures. Not a big number but a small sample size with limited snaps. Once cleared to play, he’ll see plenty of time in the Steelers’ defense and was slated to start and log lots of snaps out of the gate. The sooner he returns, the more likely that plan remains, and it’s a positive the Steelers didn’t place Harmon on injured reserve. That suggests the team believes he’ll return before the bye, returning sometime between the Week 2 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks and Ireland contest in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

As we noted in our Steelers 2025 stat predictions, rookie defensive linemen haven’t piled up sacks under Mike Tomlin. Of high draft picks, Javon Hargrave’s two is the “leader.” That won’t be enough to pace the league’s rookies at Harmon’s position. To lead it, he’ll likely need 4.5-5.5 sacks. A realistic target but big jump over what others have done in his shoes. But Harmon will also have more opportunity than Stephon Tuitt, Cam Heyward, and others who were stuck behind veterans. Harmon is slowed by injury for now but once healthy, he’ll be full speed ahead. To the top of the leaderboard, thinks Walder.