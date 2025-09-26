‘Better Than The Expectation:’ Aaron Rodgers Talks Playing For Mike Tomlin

People wondered how well QB Aaron Rodgers would fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason. Some people saw the potential of uniting two potential Hall of Famers. Others thought it would flame out. Well, through three weeks, the Steelers are 2-1, and Tomlin has already expressed his positive feelings about how well Rodgers is doing with the Steelers.

But how does Rodgers feel about his relationship with his head coach? Is it everything he thought it could be?

“Better than the expectation, honestly. And the expectations were pretty high based on what I’d heard about him,” Rodgers said Friday, per video from Steelers.com. “He’s a great leader and great in front of the room, the epitome of a player’s coach in that he stresses the importance of accountability, but he has a personal relationship with guys in a way that he does very effortlessly. So it’s been a lot of fun working with Mike. He’s a fantastic guy, fantastic coach, and it’s a great organization, too.”

Some people thought this would be a battle between two people who want everything their way. We’ve heard that Mike Tomlin doesn’t want anyone, especially coaches, to be over him in the locker room. And people thought Aaron Rodgers wanted his coaches and his players every step of the way.

But so far, everyone is playing well together. Everyone is saying the right things in the media. There are no signs of internal strife. And that’s a good thing.

Not everyone is surprised, either. Former Steelers OC Todd Haley thought this would work. He thought Tomlin’s way with the players in the locker room, regardless of easy or tough topics, would be of help. It’s a good reminder of a key component of leadership. Leaders need to make their people feel valued and understood. Tomlin isn’t bossing his players around because he wants to. Tomlin wants everyone to pitch in and do their part for the group.

Mike Tomlin values his players as human beings, not just football players. Aaron Rodgers is seeing that first-hand, and he feels like things are better than he ever expected with Tomlin.