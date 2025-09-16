‘Better Fix It And Fix It Fast’: Chase Daniel Thinks Steelers’ Defense Needs To Solve Issues Quickly

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has not lived up to the hype surrounding it two weeks into the season. Rather than being historic, it’s been nothing short of a weakness. Week 1 could’ve just been a fluke, but some of the same issues followed them into Week 2. They allowed notable plays and struggled to stop the run. A former NFL quarterback is concerned about the Steelers’ future if their defense continues playing so poorly.

“It’s a Sunday scary,” Daniel said recently on his Scoop City podcast. “Look at the offenses you face. No offense to the Seahawks and Jets, but you’re giving up almost 400 yards a game and 31-and-a-half points per game. You still gotta face the Ravens twice, the Bengals twice, Bills, Lions, Packers. You better fix it and fix it fast.”

Daniel is correct about the quality of opponents the Steelers’ defense has faced. The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks aren’t considered some of the league’s most dynamic offenses.

Look at how the Jets looked in Week 2 versus Week 1. Against the Steelers, their offense looked explosive, particularly on the ground. However, in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, they couldn’t muster 200 yards of offense. It was like night and day.

Similar things could be said about the Seahawks’ offensive performance. In Week 2, they played the San Francisco 49ers. They didn’t move the ball very well. Sam Darnold only recorded 150 passing yards with zero touchdowns, and the team only amassed 84 rushing yards.

Compare that to what they did against the Steelers. Darnold threw for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns. Also, their rushing attack was much better, with Kenneth Walker III posting over 100 yards by himself.

Daniel is also correct that the Steelers will face several more talented offenses. The Baltimore Ravens have scored at least 40 points in both their games. Likewise, the Bills, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers all have dangerous offenses.

The Steelers’ defense will be tested throughout the year. If they continue to play poorly, their playoff hopes might become far-fetched. They don’t have much more time to solve their issues. The rest of the league isn’t going to stop and let them catch their breath.