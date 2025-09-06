‘Bet Against Aaron Rodgers:’ Jason McIntyre Thinks Steelers Are Cooked Versus Jets

Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre didn’t just fade Aaron Rodgers on The Herd Friday. He threw the entire Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense into question.

“Rodgers is a statue,” McIntyre said. “He’s working with new receivers. I don’t love the Pittsburgh blocking scheme. Jaylen Warren doesn’t really scare me as a running back, and I don’t think the receivers are top-end.”

He doubled down by predicting an ugly opener, suggesting the Steelers might struggle to score even two touchdowns against the Jets. For McIntyre, the story isn’t about what New York brings. It’s about what Pittsburgh supposedly lacks.

“This is just a bet against Aaron Rodgers,” he said.

That’s the national framing. And it’s one Rodgers has heard before. Since his brief run with the Jets, the conversation around him has tilted toward “washed,” “too old,” or “done.” Every camp, every preseason snap, and every moment has been cast as a referendum on whether he has anything left.

Here’s the reality. Yes, Pittsburgh’s offensive line is young, and yes, Rodgers is still working to build chemistry with new receivers. Those are fair points. At the same time, his 2024 season with the Jets showed there’s still plenty left in the tank. In his five best games, Rodgers completed nearly 68-percent of his passes for 1,239 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only one interception, with a passer rating north of 116. That run included decisive wins over Miami and New England, plus a 289-yard, three-touchdown performance against Jacksonville.

Of course, his lows were equally visible — seven interceptions across his worst five outings, including a nightmare against Buffalo. The inconsistencies are part of the Rodgers package at this stage of his career. But to say he’s incapable of moving the ball or elevating a roster ignores what he still put on tape.

McIntyre, who predicted a 12-6 Jets’ victory, is his prerogative. Inside Pittsburgh, though, those words land differently. That’s bulletin-board material. It’s fuel for an opener that already comes with plenty of storylines. Rodgers facing his old team, a new-look offense trying to find its rhythm, and a defense built to carry weight early.

The outside noise won’t stop. But Week 1 offers Rodgers and the Steelers their first chance to flip the script and to show they’re more than the national “can’t score two touchdowns” punchline.