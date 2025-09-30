Ben Skowronek Hears Calvin Austin III ‘Won’t Be Out Too Long’

The initial reports on Calvin Austin III’s injury indicated that he could be out for several weeks. Maybe that won’t be the case as fellow WR Ben Skowronek gave an update Tuesday afternoon.

“From what I hear he won’t be out too long,” Skowronek said via P-G’s Ray Fittipaldo.

The play he was injured on looked relatively routine, but he was slow to get up and was eventually spotted leaving the stadium in sling via an ambulance. After the game, Mike Tomlin announced he was being evaluated in a local hospital.

Austin took to X a couple hours later announcing he was “all good.” That left room for interpretation, and Gerry Dulac later reported a grim outlook with “at least several weeks” for him and Jalen Ramsey.