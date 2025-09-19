Beat Writers Expect Derrick Harmon To Debut Sunday

Though officially listed as questionable, those who cover the Pittsburgh Steelers expect DL Derrick Harmon to provide reinforcements to the defensive line Sunday against the New England Patriots. Practiced in full Friday, multiple beat writers shared a strong belief Harmon would dress.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor and the PPG’s Brian Batko were among those on Twitter sharing the belief.

Steelers list Derrick Harmon as questionable vs. Patriots. Appears the rookie first-rounder is going to make his debut — albeit likely on a limited snap count — in New England. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 19, 2025

Derrick Harmon in uniform for the third practice in a row, so as long as the injured knee keeps feeling good, Steelers first-round pick should be able to debut in New England pic.twitter.com/UrpTXgXHza — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 19, 2025

Harmon is recovering from a sprained MCL suffered one month ago in the Steelers’ preseason finale. Avoiding injured reserve was a positive sign and expectation Harmon could return before the team’s Week Four bye. He returned to practice Wednesday, working on a limited basis during the first two days of the week. Though he’s still wearing a brace, he elevated to full status for Friday.

Pittsburgh could use all the defensive line help it can get. The Steelers’ run defense has allowed 299 total yards through two games, a trend that’s carried over from 2024 to 2025. The front seven is beat up with EDGE Alex Highsmith and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk out this week due to ankle injuries. Highsmith could be out through the bye week while Loudermilk was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. In the secondary, SS DeShon Elliott will miss his second-straight game due to a knee sprain.

As DC Teryl Austin cautioned earlier this week, Harmon suiting up doesn’t mean he’ll play substantial snaps.

“We’ll be pretty judicious with his snaps and try to work him back,” Austin told reporters Thursday. “More importantly, he’s probably going to lack some football conditioning, football shape. So, you don’t want to throw a guy in there that’s really not quite ready in those regards.”

There’s not even a guarantee Harmon will start. He could rotate in behind Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, and fellow rookie Yahya Black. Logging 15-20 snaps is a reasonable expectation for Harmon. Every bit will help against a Patriots’ unit that wants to run the ball with a physical offensive line and three-headed attack at running back in Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and Treveyon Henderson.

Official word on Harmon will be known Sunday morning when the Steelers release its inactive players 90 minutes before the 1 PM/EST kickoff.