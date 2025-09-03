Beat Writers Expect ‘A Whole Bunch’ Of Isaiahh Loudermilk As Likely Chief Fill-In For Derrick Harmon

With Derrick Harmon sitting out the Steelers’ season opener, they are going to have to test their defensive line depth. Even if they are high on fellow rookie Yahya Black, they will likely resort to a committee approach. Indeed, that’s what HC Mike Tomlin said when speaking to reporters yesterday. But even in a committee, someone speaks the loudest—who will that be?

The beat writers seem to think it will be the most seasoned of the Steelers’ defensive line veterans. Having kept eight linemen on the 53-man roster, they certainly have options, but Isaiahh Loudermilk is the name that headlined.

“It might be Loudermilk, the ‘official’ start”, Mark Kaboly said when asked on 93.7 The Fan about Yahya Black possibly starting in Harmon’s spot. “I guess it would have to be, right? He’s been, you know, potentially taking No. 1 reps, if I was allowed to tell you he’s taking No. 1 reps. I would say Loudermilk. He’s been around long enough. But it’s not like he’s gonna play 60 snaps. They’re just gonna rotate those guys in, and Black’s gonna get his share as well”.

Kaboly appears to have failed to mask a practice report here, seemingly implying that Loudermilk has been taking the Steelers’ starting reps with Harmon sidelined. But he is listed as the second-string defensive lineman, so it’s hardly surprising. They could lean on Daniel Ekuale, who has starting experience, but they have used him as a nose tackle.

Brian Batko also pointed to the fifth-year veteran as the top option. “A whole bunch of Loudermilk”, he said, as the Steelers’ top option along the defensive line to fill Harmon’s snaps. Regardless of who nominally starts, others will obviously play.

But how many defensive linemen will the Steelers dress? Harmon’s injury gives them seven healthy ones, but in the past, they have mostly dressed five. As Tomlin said yesterday, though, you go through linemen more early in the season. Isaiahh Loudermilk will be active, obviously. But what about Logan Lee and Esezi Otomewo—will one, or both, dress?

Despite the numbers along the defensive line, Harmon’s injury highlights the precariousness of the Steelers’ depth here. That they don’t even have one player you could say would definitely start speaks to that. Isaiahh Loudermilk has five “starts” in his career, though he has only played 40 or more snaps in a game once.

Entering this offseason, Loudermilk was likely firmly viewed as on the roster bubble. The Steelers signed two defensive linemen in free agency, then selected two more in the draft. All four of them, plus Logan Lee from last year’s draft, are on the 53-man roster. Loudermilk is one of the elder statesmen at this point—but is he their best option?