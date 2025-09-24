Beat Writer Thinks Payton Wilson Three-Down LB Experiment Failed, Cole Holcomb Is ‘The Guy’

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said before the season that the Steelers have three every-down linebackers in Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, and Cole Holcomb. Two weeks in, Wilson’s struggles suggest that number might be closer to two.

Holcomb took over as the starter in Week 3 and played slightly over half the defensive snaps—slightly more than Wilson. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo expects that trend to continue.

“Yeah, I think especially in the base. I think he was good against the run and obviously he had that big play early in the football game,” Fittipaldo said via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “Unfortunately for Payton Wilson, and they really tried, guys. They tried to make him a three-down player, but it just doesn’t seem like he’s built to be a force in the running game. Maybe until he can get bigger or a little bit more season, he’s probably just gonna be a cover linebacker in sub-packages.”

The Steelers are looking for a big leap from Wilson in his second season after promising flashes last season. But he too often finds himself out of position, leaving the defense vulnerable. Even when he’s in position, he’s having a hard time disengaging from blocks to make plays.

Pittsburgh may opt to shift to a committee approach alongside Patrick Queen with only one true three-down linebacker on the field. Holcomb can play in base defense on run downs and Wilson can focus on being the best cover linebacker in the world, as he said he’s capable of during training camp.

Malik Harrison is on IR with a knee injury, but he could further shake things up when he returns. He was signed to fill the Elandon Roberts role as a thumper on run downs. Perhaps he carves out a role for himself in that committee. The team also has Ja’Whaun Bentley on the practice squad, and he may be called up or signed to the active roster at some point to fill that run-down role.

“For right now, I think Holcomb is the guy,” Fittipaldo said. “I thought for his first start in what, 20 months, I thought he did very well.”

The Steelers didn’t completely turn the corner defensively in Week 3, but they held the Patriots to 14 points, and Holcomb’s forced fumble on the opening drive was a large part of that.

Austin’s vision of three every-down linebackers may not pan out, but if Holcomb continues to stabilize the middle, Pittsburgh might not need it to.