Beat Writer Predicts Steelers’ Safety Shakeup Will Continue: ‘More Peppers’

The Steelers’ safety unit looked shaky after they traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami, and early injuries and inconsistency haven’t helped. But the addition of Jabrill Peppers, who impressed in his Pittsburgh debut, could bring needed stability.

“I wish somebody would explain to me why the Patriots got rid of him,” Mark Kaboly said via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “He’s still playing at a high level, right? And we’re talking about a guy that can hit and can play multiple positions. Can play down in the box, can play safety.”

With Jalen Ramsey’s versatility, Peppers may be the perfect addition with DeShon Elliott getting healthy and returning to action soon. All three are capable of filling a variety of roles.

He didn’t get a single snap shortly after signing with the team in Week 2, but he was among the Steelers’ best defenders against the New England Patriots. In 43 defensive snaps, he had six total tackles and a fumble recovery. He arguably also had a forced fumble, but it was officially credited to T.J. Watt. Here’s the play.

Pro Football Focus gave him an 87.3 overall grade in 2023 and an 82.3 overall grade in 2024. He picked up where he left off in his first extended action with the Steelers. He was one of the Steelers’ top-graded players in their 21-14 win with a 90.4 defensive grade, including a 95.5 against the run.

His snaps came at the expense of Juan Thornhill. After playing 65 snaps in Week 2, Thornhill played just 29 on Sunday.

“You could look back here in a couple months and say, ‘Man, what a good pickup that was,'” Kaboly said. “I could see less Juan Thornhill, more Peppers moving forward, especially with a guy like Elliott soon to come back.”

The Steelers’ biggest issue on defense dating back to the end of last season has been stopping the run. Peppers can be a big part of that solution.