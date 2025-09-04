Beat Writer Not Sounding Alarm On Heyward Missing Practice (Not Yet, Anyway)

Still seeking a revised contract, DL Cam Heyward sitting out Thursday’s session was enough to make waves. Though he often receives a day off ahead of a game, he’s enjoyed a light summer of limited practice and hasn’t played a regular season snap yet. Still, PPG beat writer Ray Fittipaldo doesn’t take it as cause for concern.

“There’s no funny business going on with the injury report today,” Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan Thursday to Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “It was a scheduled veteran Veteran’s Day off. And I understand usually the vet’s day off is Wednesday and those guys practice Thursday, Friday, but it’s not always that way. Sometimes it could be Wednesday, sometimes it could be Thursday.”

Heyward was officially listed as “DNP – Not Injured Rest” as his Thursday designation. Given that he practiced fully Wednesday, managing his reps is the likely and sincere reason why Pittsburgh held him out. While it’s possible the team could give him leeway with a “rest” designation if his reason was contract-related, the team would’ve been more apt to cite “personal” reasons for him not practicing.

The last Steelers in-season holdout the team had was RB Le’Veon Bell in 2018. He was never listed on the injury report because he never reported. It makes the two situations different and difficult to compare.

Pittsburgh will issue its final injury report tomorrow. Heyward’s status will be critical to watch.

“Alarm bells would go off tomorrow if he’s not out there for Friday’s practice,” Fittipaldo said. “Obviously, [it’s] the final practice before Sunday. So I wouldn’t make a big deal out of his non-participation today.”

If Heyward practices fully, it’ll be another sign he intends on suiting up. Still, nothing will be official until he steps inside the Jets’ stadium with a helmet and jersey Sunday. Reportedly, Heyward declined to speak to the media and had no intentions of clearing up his status for this game.

“He could have put this fire out a long time ago,” Fittipaldo said. “He hasn’t talked since August 11th. It’s now 24 days since he’s answered questions from reporters.”

Heyward has spoken on his podcast. His latest comments were brief but vague about his status Sunday. Uncomfortable as it is to not have definitive word if a defensive captain and core part of the roster will play this weekend, it’s hard to imagine Heyward following through and sitting games out. If he does, the focus will shift to the Steelers’ response.