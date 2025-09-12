Beat Writer Doesn’t Expect Steelers To ‘Rush’ Jabrill Peppers Into Lineup

Notable as the name is, one Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer isn’t expecting new safety Jabrill Peppers to step in and make an immediate impact. Signed just days ago following SS DeShon Elliott’s knee sprain, the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo thinks Peppers will do more watching than playing Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

“After only five days? I don’t get the sense that they’re gonna rush him into the lineup at all,” Fittipaldo said Friday morning on 93.7 The Fan. “He does play special teams, so I can certainly see him getting a hat. I could see him maybe get for a few plays. But a Steelers team that’s had some issues with communication in the past, especially in the back end, I would think they would wanna make sure Peppers is up to speed with the defense before they throw him out there.”

Having played for multiple teams and a slew of coordinators, Peppers is no stranger to learning defenses but asking him to step right in is asking a lot. Even as DC Teryl Austin didn’t commit to a replacement, Chuck Clark is the most likely option to start at strong safety opposite Juan Thornhill. Clark tied for the team lead with eight tackles in the Steelers’ Week 1 over the New York Jets last Sunday.

If Pittsburgh needs a sixth defensive back in a sub-package, Peppers could have a niche role. But the Steelers didn’t use their dime defense for a single snap against the Jets. Being unable to put New York in third and long was a factor but even on the final drive when it was obvious the Jets had to pass, Pittsburgh stayed in its 2-4-5 nickel.

Peppers’ Steelers debut could be spent doing more of the grunt work.

“Definitely special teams,” Fittipaldo said. “Think he’ll get a hat for that reason.”

Peppers hasn’t played an abundance of special teams throughout his career. Over the last two years, he’s logged barely more than 100 snaps in that phase of the game. But in 2022, he picked up 269 of them as a part-time defensive player. Any backup safety dressing on gameday must play special teams and Peppers figures to log time on at least a couple of units.

With more time, Peppers could see an increased role. But with Elliott set to only miss a couple of weeks, by the time Peppers gets up to speed, his services may no longer be needed.