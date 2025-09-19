Beat Writer Can’t Explain Why Steelers Aren’t Using More Three-Tight End Sets

Even as tight end sits as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ deepest position on the roster, their offense hasn’t utilized that group to its fullest. A group of Steelers beat writers can’t explain why. Discussing the lack of 13 personnel, three-tight end sets, so far, Mark Kaboly and company can’t come up with a logical reason.

“I don’t know if there’s a reason or not or they just haven’t gotten around to it yet,” Kaboly said to co-host Chris Mack on the Kaboly and Mack podcast. “If it’s scheme-wise. I mean that’s all we heard about now season, right? How they’re gonna use these three tight ends to their advantage and it just hasn’t materialized yet whatsoever in the run game and even in the pass game.”

It’s a topic we wrote about earlier this week. Through two games, Pittsburgh’s used 13 personnel on just four snaps and run the ball on just one of those occasions, a by-definition successful 4-yard gain on 1st and 10. The Steelers used 14 personnel on Washington’s successful two-point jump ball — “Shaq in the post,” as Arthur Smith quipped — but the team has leaned on more 11 personnel than expected. Compared to a year ago, the Steelers are using 13 personnel roughly 10-percent less.

Game circumstances could be one reason. Pittsburgh’s trailed by multiple scores in parts of both games, falling behind the New York Jets 19-10 and 26-17 before rallying in a 34-32 victory. Kaleb Johnson’s kickoff blunder turned a tight game into a 24-14 Seattle lead, forcing Pittsburgh to catch up the rest of the way. Still, the first-half usage hasn’t suggested a focus of three tight ends, the unique part of the Steelers’ offense that was supposed to offer an upper hand.

“I just don’t know the reason quite yet why that hasn’t materialized,” Kaboly said.

At the least, getting the team’s best run blocker in Washington on the field as much as possible is one step toward lifting a flailing running game. That alone won’t cure the Steelers’ ills but it’s an easy and logical starting point.

Placing three tight ends on the field doesn’t require a condensed formation, either. Athletic pass catchers like Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth can split out, displacing run-down personnel and putting them in uncomfortable spots. Perhaps that’s the plan Sunday against the New England Patriots, going after ex-Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane in space.