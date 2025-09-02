Batko: Steelers’ Defensive Line Remains A ‘Concern’ Against The Jets

Towards the end of the 2024 season, the interior of the defensive line was arguably the biggest weakness on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. It’s also an area they addressed with a few additions this offseason. Yet, for Steelers insider Brian Batko, it remains a concern ahead of their first test against the New York Jets on Sunday.

“I guess they need some depth… They’ll figure out the roster puzzle as they go,” Batko said on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday. “Yeah, that D-line, to your point, I think it’s a concern against a Jets team that’s starting with their run game. They’ve got Breece Hall. They’ve got Braelon Allen, they’ve got Justin Fields, who is also kind of an unknown commodity in what they’re going to be doing with him offensively.”

Pittsburgh’s pretty healthy at this point in the year, but they will be short on the defensive line. First-round pick Derrick Harmon luckily avoided a significant injury during the final preseason game. But a knee sprain does keep him out for Week 1. On the Edge, Nick Herbig remains questionable as he heals from his own injury. Making things even more complicated, Cam Heyward is staying strong with his contract negotiations. He won’t commit to playing against the Jets just yet.

Of all the teams on the Steelers’ slate, the Jets are one of the worst to play with a lack of health on the defensive line. If there’s anything we know about New York’s offensive attack, it’s that they’re going to run the ball. Pittsburgh’s real strength is in its secondary, but they might not see a ton of action. Justin Fields has never been truly consistent as a passer, and their receiving core is thin outside of Garrett Wilson.

Running the ball, they can do some damage. New York boasts one of the better backfield tandems in the league with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. Hall specifically ripped off a huge gain against the Steelers last year.

Even Fields will rely on his legs a lot. The Jets will try to establish the run first. It’s paramount that the Steelers have an answer early, or New York will control the tempo of the game.

That said, there still is some talent rotating in. If Heyward plays, that provides the Steelers with one of the better defenders in the league on the inside. And Yahya Black has looked extremely impressive in the preseason as well. Fewer reps for everyone else means more for him, which could be exciting for Pittsburgh.

It’s still not a position of strength, though. Going against what should be one of the better rushing attacks in the league, the Steelers’ defensive line must stand tall. Batko isn’t especially confident in that happening.