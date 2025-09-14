‘Awful Defensive Film Watch:’ Steelers’ Eager To Correct Week One Mistakes

First impressions don’t define NFL seasons but they sure can set the tone. For T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, Week One’s outing isn’t something they want to replicate. Allowing 32 points and 182 rushing yards to the New York Jets made for a long week in the film room, watching back every mistake made throughout the game.

“T.J. Watt told me this week that he had an awful defensive film watch,” NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe said Sunday morning. “He said we were upset with our play.”

TJ Watt told me they had an “awful” defensive film watch this week. It wasn’t Steelers ball. He was vocal with team. Watt told me he feels different urgency now to claim the only thing he doesn’t have, what eats at him – a Super Bowl. For @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay: pic.twitter.com/CfJV99DWbG — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 14, 2025

There’s plenty of reason to be upset. From the very first Jets’ snap, the Steelers’ defense struggled. Running back Breece Hall ran for over 100-yards as New York won the battle up front and imposed their will on an overmatched Pittsburgh front. QB Justin Fields had arguably the best game of his career, connecting with WR Garrett Wilson for a 33-yard touchdown and dicing up the Steelers’ zone coverage. His 119.1 QB rating was the fifth-best of his career and best figure since early in the 2023 season while a member of the Chicago Bears.

Watt played steady run defense but still left plays on the table. As a pass rusher, he struggled to make an impact against rookie right tackle Armand Membou. The Jets gave him plenty of help but Watt’s sackless streak, including playoffs, has extended to five. Previously, he had never gone longer than three consecutive games without a QB takedown.

Frustrating as the performance is, getting back to basics is top of Watt’s mind.

“We don’t overcome it by doing too much,” Wolfe relayed of his conversation with Watt. “We play sound assignment ball.”

The Seattle Seahawks pose similar challenges. A two-headed backfield attack in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. A zone running scheme. A talented No. 1 receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The biggest difference is the lack of a hyper-mobile quarterback, allowing Pittsburgh to zero in on the traditional running game. This game will show if Week One was a blip or a trend for concern for the entire season.