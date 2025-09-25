Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

Obviously still time for things to turn around but the current trajectory of a lot of our 2nd and 3rd year players is concerning (Broderick Jones, Keanu Benton, Payton Wilson, Roman Wilson, etc.).

Omar Khan’s draft classes so far look mediocre at best. Would you consider Nick Herbig his best pick so far and are you more concerned over the scouting/draft process or the coaching/development moving forward?

Alex: Yes, I think Herbig is No. 1 when you look at production and value. Darnell Washington isn’t far behind. Maybe fair to be concerned with both. When you miss on a pick, and I’m not saying those names are misses but speaking broadly, you look back at every component. Scouting, coaching, injury, off-field. But I would be more concerned with development because we’ve seen those names, Jones, Benton, Wilson, flash and play well early in their careers and then regress. That speaks to a developmental issue moreso than “they picked the wrong guy.” All of those players have talent. They’re just not showing it.

Nicholas Arnhold: Hi Alex, how concerned are you that seemingly both offenses and defenses are seen as simple and predictable? This seems to come up every year and I can’t help but think it’s good enough for the lesser teams, but not good enough for playoff teams.

Alex: I don’t think it’s a root cause. I think it largely comes down to execution. The offense is probably more of a concern in its simple approach than the defense. The defense is more talented and can win without the most inventive scheme (though it helps) and their problems have been less about scheme and more about individual breakdowns.

The running game is pretty much just zone and these 4-3, aggressive and upfield fronts are having field days. No gap or power where guys get washed down or wham’d to slow them up. That’s one issue. The dropback pass game has been typical 1v1 concepts trusting guys to win. And the heavy 12 personnel isn’t giving Pittsburgh a lot of separation. Not much open, Rodgers admitting as much. The play-action has has been good but the straight dropback game is boring. At least last week.

Stats are facts: Are the Steelers 3rd down defensive struggles more play call related or execution?

Alex: Mix of both but more execution. Third and long doesn’t need to be mystical. It’s heavily-slanted for the defense. Do your job and you’re going to win most of the time. Pittsburgh’s blitz rate in those situations are high as I covered earlier today and that could come down to give literal and figurative cover to the secondary. But I would say it’s more execution-related than playcalls to blame.

Danatural08:

Alex, how’s your nose, all recovered now?

Is it too early for me to say “I told you so” (not to you) on wanting the Steelers to have picked Skattebo over Kaleb?

Alex: Thanks for asking! I am fully recovered. Unfortunately, the results aren’t fully what I’m looking for and my surgeon doesn’t fully understand why. So if anyone is or knows a good ENT in the Pittsburgh area, let me know!

Ha, it’s pretty early but you’re looking right overall. Skattebo has been fun to watch. Still want to see Johnson once he gets more comfortable but yeah, I think I was at the least far too low on Skattebo.