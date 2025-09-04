Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

A question I like to ask every before the season starts is which Steeler player lost to injury would be hardest to overcome?

It’s not only a question that involves talent, but also depth at the postion. DK Metcalf, Zach Frazier, Aaron Rodgers and even DeShon Elliott are names that stick out. TJ should always be considered but has quality depth behind him. For me, it’s Troy Fautanu, despite his lack of NFL accomplishments.

Defend or critique my selection, AK.

Alex: Whew, that is a tough question. My first thought did go to Fautanu, like yours did. But I’ll still land on T.J. Watt. Obvious as it is, the history simply shows without him, the Steelers don’t win. Maybe they’re better-equipped to handle that this year than others. But it’s not just about Watt. It’s the force multiple and the domino effect his presence creates for others. Every OC begins their game plan around how to handle Watt. He can impact the run game, the pass game, and drop into coverage every now and then. The way he forces offenses to adjust with more chips, slides, keeping the tight end, having him is a weight off an offense’s shoulders.

Fautanu is a big loss but he’s not bringing all that. So I gotta go with No. 90.

Jason W: A few questions of a different variety.

1) Assuming you were a fan before you started writing and covering the team, at what age did you become a fan and why?

2) Do you ever wish you could just watch the game and be a belligerent fan like the rest of us as opposed to taking notes to immediately have the winners/losers articles ready 30 seconds after the game?

3) I’m sure you covered this is the past but if you had to name your favorite Steeler memory what would it be?

Lastly whats the chances you think Cam really misses the game Sunday. Reports are he wasn’t at practice today. Thanks Alex!

Alex: My family moved to Western PA when I was three. I don’t know if there’s an official point I became a Steelers’ fan, definitely as a kid, but I grew up in it like so many others in the region.

Ha, for sure. There’s now a blend of fan and job. And far less time for the former than the latter. But it’s hard to complain because it’s a great job and platform and I get to write about football and the Steelers each day.

Still the Steelers destroying the Ravens that Monday Night during the 75th anniversary game in 2007. Utter domination of an opponent on center stage with Pittsburgh legends watching. No one will top what James Harrison did that day. What a game.

I’ll be gobsmacked if he actually sits out. Today could just be rest. Let’s see tomorrow’s final report.

ColoradoDave: Hey Alex,

FYI, I keep your X account going while watching or listening to games. You are that trusted voice when things are going sweet or sour. Keep up the good work!

What Steelers players are you going to be focused in on during Sunday’s game? Or let me phrase it like this, what players are you the most excited to see?

ColoradoDave

Alex: Thanks man, I appreciate you following!

It’s gotta be the offensive line. I’ve spent the whole offseason writing and reminding how important this group is to the short and long-term success. This is the year it comes together and we can evaluate how good this front five can be. The tackles get the majority of the focus, naturally, but the front five working as a tandem is what matters most. And that Jets’ front is no joke, either. Jones, Seumalo, Frazier, McCormick, and Fautanu. That’s the group to watch.