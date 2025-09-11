Arthur Smith Gushes About Aaron Rodgers’ Leadership

Being an NFL quarterback is more than throwing touchdown passes and scoring points. Those elements are critical but there’s a leadership role everyone in that position must assume. Through one game, Rodgers has provided touchdowns, points, and leadership. Escaping with a win in a tight game against the New York Jets in last Sunday’s opener, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith appreciates what Rodgers has shown on and off the field.

“Aaron is a terrific leader,” Smith said Thursday via the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo. “There are a lot of misconceptions in this league. He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. I saw what he said yesterday about the sacks. We understand that. It’s not the blame game. Those guys love him.”

Arthur Smith: "Aaron is a terrific leader. There are a lot of misconceptions in this league. He's one of the best leaders I've ever been around. I saw what he said yesterday about the sacks. We understand that. It's not the blame game. Those guys love him." — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 11, 2025

Rodgers’ leadership was called into question this offseason following a three-month wait and debate over his NFL future. He missed OTAs, didn’t sign with the team until June, and didn’t fully practice until training camp in late July. Once fully acclimated, Rodgers dove into the deep end of the pool with a genuine interest in getting to know his teammates and embracing the dorm life at training camp.

Smith’s comments refer to Rodgers taking heat off the Steelers’ offensive line after he got sacked four times. Rodgers said he “ran into” one or two of those sacks, citing back tightness that limited his mobility. Some of that may be true but those comments are clearly intended to deflect blame from the starting five, chiefly left tackle Broderick Jones, taking plenty of heat for a lackluster showing in which even head coach Mike Tomlin admitted Rodgers must be protected better. Comments the offensive line surely appreciate.

Pittsburgh added more than talent this offseason. The franchise added leadership. DK Metcalf’s talking about the offense scoring 50 points. Rodgers assuming blame that he didn’t need to. The Steelers will still be judged by season results, as they should be, but the leadership qualities of the team will prove useful when the road gets bumpy as it does for every NFL team at some point of the season.