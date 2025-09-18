Arthur Smith Finds Bulletin Board Material For Steelers’ Offense, Says Former TE: ‘Pulls Up Those News Clips All The Time’

We are all familiar with the concept of bulletin board material. Media, players, and even coaches may say something that can be viewed in a negative light about a team or player. But do coaches and players actually subscribe to that? According to former Pittsburgh Steelers TE MyCole Pruitt, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith does.
“Art pulls up those news clips all the time, ‘Yeah, this is what they’re saying about us, but we’re gonna go write our own story,’ type thing,” Pruitt said Thursday on the Chipped Ham And Football Podcast. “So, I’m sure they’re doing the same thing this week. Everybody was high on them the first week, and everybody’s down this week. That’s just [how] the NFL goes. I’m sure they’re saying those same things in that locker room.”
Pruitt would certainly know that Smith has a penchant for bulletin board material. They’ve spent multiple years together on multiple teams. Pruitt played with Smith in Tennessee when Smith was first the Titans’ tight ends coach and then their offensive coordinator. Pruitt also spent time in Atlanta when Smith was the Falcons’ head coach. And then Pruitt played for the Steelers in 2024, Smith’s first season as the OC.
As for this year’s Steelers, there was one overarching narrative this offseason that involved Smith that actually precipitated Pruitt’s revelation. As soon as the Steelers were linked to QB Aaron Rodgers, a large part of the discourse revolved around whether Smith and Rodgers could work together. Evidently, that stuck with Rodgers. After the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the New York Jets, Rodgers referenced that talk in a postgame interview.
That could have just been Rodgers keeping tabs on the media chatter. But it’s more likely that both he and Arthur Smith heard the talk.
And there is no doubt that the media is down on the Steelers, as Pruitt said. The defense is struggling so much that former Steelers OC (and NFL head coach) Bruce Arians doesn’t recognize it right now. That’s been the biggest story of this season so far, but Smith’s offense is hardly free from scrutiny, either.
The Steelers’ run game has been weak, and there are plenty of analysts who are down on Rodgers. Part of that is on the offensive line, though. Perhaps Arthur Smith might pull a quote from Gregg Rosenthal talking about Rodgers and point out to the linemen that Rodgers is “sure getting hit a lot.” That’s on the line, and those players need to protect their 41-year-old quarterback better.
It will be very interesting to see if the Steelers’ offense has a better game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. And it would be interesting to hear what Arthur Smith talks to his players about what the media says this week.