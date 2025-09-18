Arthur Smith Compares Throwing To Darnell Washington In Red Zone To ‘Shaq In The Post’

Darnell Washington is one of the biggest pass catchers in the NFL, and he showed that on a successful Pittsburgh Steelers two-point conversion in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Listed at 6-7, 264 pounds, Washington has a big height and weight advantage over defenders, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith compared the 2023 third-round pick to another athlete with a big size advantage. Smith said throwing to Washington in the red zone is like “throwing to Shaq” in the post, referencing Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who measured in at 7-1 and around 325 pounds during his prime.

Smith on targeting Darnell Washington in goal-to-go situations: "Throw it to Shaq in the post." — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 18, 2025

Washington’s size gives him a unique advantage, but the Steelers haven’t utilized him much in the red zone. He caught a touchdown pass in Week 2 last year against the Denver Broncos after not scoring during his rookie season in 2023, and he doesn’t have a touchdown through two games this year.

Given Smith’s comments, it sounds as if the Steelers could look to utilize Washington in the deep red-zone more going forward. We saw it with his conversion against Seattle, and he’s such a matchup problem that Aaron Rodgers just has to throw it up and let Washington go get it.

It’s an untapped area that the Steelers’ offense can explore more in the coming weeks and throughout the season. Washington had a good training camp, and he had a touchdown in the preseason, and he’s shown he’s capable of making plays when called upon. That includes making plays after the catch, and Washington could become more of a focal point in Pittsburgh’s passing game.

The Steelers didn’t have a good game throwing the football in Week 2 after a strong start in Week 1, and getting Washington more involved could be a way to bolster their passing attack.

O’Neal won four titles during his NBA career, but the Steelers are just looking to win a playoff game. The passing game getting going can help them get to that point, and Washington becoming a consistent threat in the red zone and in general will make the Steelers a better team. With the questions about Pittsburgh’s pass catchers behind DK Metcalf, having another tight end become a weapon along with Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith could make the Steelers a dangerous offense that can attack teams in different ways.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks if Smith’s words turn into action or if they’re just lip service.