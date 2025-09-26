Art Rooney II Thinks There Will ‘For Sure’ Be More NFL Games In Dublin: ‘Hopefully, We’ll Be In One Of Them’

For years, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney tried to get the NFL to allow his team to play a game in Ireland. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2017, but his dream lives on. In a few short days, the Steelers will play in the NFL’s first regular season game in Ireland. It’s a momentous occasion, and current Steelers owner Art Rooney II thinks that the NFL will return to country in the future.

“I think there’ll be more games in Dublin for sure,” Rooney said Friday via the team’s website. “The ticket demand has been unbelievable. I think we convinced this was a good idea based on that. I think there’ll be more games in Dublin. Hopefully, we’ll be in one of them.”

In the NFL, like with many things, money talks. The Steelers’ game in Ireland was not lacking in demand, like Rooney mentions. Earlier this year, he said that he needed to ask the league for more tickets. While the league might’ve been skeptical about how an NFL game would do in Ireland, now, it’s clear there’s a market for it.

Are Rooney II’s son, Dan Rooney, is also confident that the NFL will return to Ireland.

“It’s a league decision,” Rooney said Friday via the team’s website. “I know the College Football Classic is a massive success in Dublin every year. And I believe Sunday will be a large success for the league. So, I’d be surprised if we didn’t come back.”

We’ll see how often the league plays in Ireland. They’ve been branching out more and more internationally as the years go on. London was one of the first destinations the NFL went to, and it’s become common for multiple games to be played there during a season now.

Perhaps that could become the case for Ireland as well. The Steelers might not have to wait long to return. It wouldn’t be the first time that a team routinely travels to play in a different country. The Jacksonville Jaguars have played in England every year going back to 2013, except for 2020. Their owner has a strong connection to the country, which is why they often make the journey.

The Rooney family has similar strong connections to Ireland, so perhaps that will become a second home for the Steelers. Traveling might be a pain, but it’s a unique opportunity. Maybe Ireland will become a good-luck charm for the Steelers, too. We’ll see if they can walk away with the win this week.