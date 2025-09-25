Are Further Changes Coming To Steelers’ Defense?

Are further changes coming to the Steelers’ defense?

Between Weeks 2 and 3, the Steelers made some personnel adjustments, and they seemed to work—to some degree, anyway. Payton Wilson is playing less, and Cole Holcomb more. Daniel Ekuale assumed a larger role, and Jabrill Peppers has nudged his way into the backfield rotation. Could more changes be coming, and of what nature?

For one thing, multiple beat reporters have speculated that the Steelers plan to continue the changes they’ve already made on defense. Getting Derrick Harmon back on the defensive line is big, but Yahya Black is a player who could see a larger role. He has already been playing a decent amount, and admittedly, he has looked like a rookie at times.

The biggest change I have in mind is the Steelers getting Ja’Whaun Bentley involved in the defense. He was a long-time veteran starter until his injury last season with the Patriots. Although they like Cole Holcomb, could Bentley be better once he’s up to speed? Peppers managed to get up to speed quickly.

In the secondary, obviously, we could see some changes on defense just by the Steelers getting healthy. Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott, two starters, both returned to practice. With Chuck Clark dropping interceptions and missing tackles, perhaps Peppers takes on a full-time starting role. Remember, the Patriots’ cutting Peppers was a surprise, so it’s not like he’s just somebody they signed off the scrap heap.

A common theme in Pittsburgh’s issues has been a lack of physicality. The players mentioned above bring a level of physicality, or at least potentially, above those ahead of them. If the Steelers want their defense to be more physical, they may well be mulling these changes.

