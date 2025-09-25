Analyst: T.J. Watt In Decline, Nick Herbig Might Be Pittsburgh’s ‘Best Pass Rusher’

T.J. Watt received a huge contract extension this offseason. At the time, the Pittsburgh Steelers made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He’s set to make around $40 million per year for the next few seasons. However, bigger contracts come with bigger expectations, and Watt hasn’t yet lived up to his this year. He’s off to a slow start, and although he’s starting to heat up, analyst Mike Renner is concerned about Watt’s future.

“T.J. Watt has seven pressures in three games,” Renner said Thursday on his Pushing the Pile podcast. “T.J. Watt has not looked like the guy that you pay $40 million to. He doesn’t even look close to the same guy. I am worried about what that contract’s gonna look like, and the Steelers’ cap situation, given that they have so much money going to so many guys who are not producing at this point in time.”

In three games this year, Watt has two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. However, all of that came in Week 3. Over the first two weeks of the season, Watt was less impactful. While his play wasn’t bad, he didn’t meet the standard that most people hold him to.

That performance follows Watt’s quiet end to the 2024 season. He went four games without registering a sack. After Week 2 of this season, that put him in the longest sack-less drought of his career.

However, it might be a little early to be concerned about Watt. Even though he wasn’t getting after the quarterback as much to begin this year, he was still a force in the run game. The Steelers’ run defense struggled, but that wasn’t Watt’s fault. Teams found little success running to his side.

Also, Watt’s coming off a more typical game for his standards. He returned to form against the New England Patriots, wrecking that game. After he didn’t play in the preseason, there’s reason to believe that Watt has knocked the rust off now.

Later in that same podcast, Renner doubled down on his take on Watt, thinking that Nick Herbig could have surpassed him.

“[Nick] Herbig’s no slouch. He’s a darn good pass rusher. He might be the Steelers’ best pass rusher, truthfully, at this point.”

Herbig might be the best backup edge rusher in the NFL. He’s made the most of his limited opportunities, as he has 9.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles to his name. He’s done all this despite only recording six starts. It’s not outlandish to assume that Herbig’s good enough to be a full-time starter.

It’s a little outlandish to say that he’s a better pass rusher than Watt, though. Arguably, Watt is a big reason why Herbig has been so effective. Watt demands a lot of attention from opponents. That usually frees Herbig up for more one-on-one matchups.

Herbig and Alex Highsmith are both good edge rushers. However, Watt is on a different level. Yes, he didn’t get off to a red-hot start in 2025, but it’s only been three games. No one should count out Watt quite yet.