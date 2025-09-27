Analyst: Steelers’ Chances To Beat Vikings Improve ‘Considerably’ By Forcing Carson Wentz To Beat Them

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense finally showed up, at least in some ways, against the New England Patriots last Sunday. They forced five turnovers and sacked Patriots QB Drake Maye five times. No doubt the Steelers want to continue that kind of performance Sunday in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings.

But can they? They’ll have to find a way to slow the Vikings’ rushing attack, led by RB Jordan Mason, who had 16 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’ll be a tough task, but the Steelers need to find a way to slow him down and change the focus of the Vikings’ offense. It all starts up front with the Steelers’ defensive line.

“Cam Heyward has to still continue to play like Cam Heyward even though he’s 36,” Ryan Wilson said Friday on CBS Sports HQ’s preview of the Vikings-Steelers game. “He’s still one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. Derrick Harmon, their rookie, finally got a chance to get on the field after injury… Look, Carson Wentz is not going to push the ball down the field. So, if you can stop the run, and that’s something the Steelers struggled with in Weeks 1 and 2, and then force Carson Wentz to try to beat you, even with Jordan Addison back, that improves your chances considerably.”

Wilson is wrong and right at the same time. The Steelers should do everything they can to force Carson Wentz to try to win this football game. But not because he won’t push the ball down the field, as Wilson says. It’s precisely because he and the Vikings want to go deep.

Thirty-five quarterbacks have attempted at least 30 passes in 2025. The league average for Intended Air Yards (how far down the field a pass is targeted) is approximately 7.7. Now, Wentz isn’t one of those 35. He only attempted 20 passes versus the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. However, against the Bengals, his average Intended Air Yards per pass was 9.1. That would rank fifth among the qualifying quarterbacks.

Number one on that list? The man Wentz replaced under center for the Vikings, J.J. McCarthy, with 10.3. Only one other quarterback averages at least 10 yards, and that’s Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

So, the Minnesota Vikings want to go deep. And who wouldn’t? They have arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. They are also getting WR Jordan Addison back from suspension.

Then why the heck would the Steelers want Carson Wentz throwing the ball? Because the Vikings are struggling to protect the quarterback. Opposing defenses have sacked Vikings quarterbacks 12 times through three games. That’s tied for the third-most sacks allowed. And the Bengals sacked Wentz three times last Sunday.

There will be opportunities for the Steelers to get Carson Wentz on the ground Sunday. OLB T.J. Watt finally got on the statsheet with two sacks versus the Patriots. Heyward had one and Harmon had his first career sack as well. If the Steelers want to get a win over the Vikings, they need to force Wentz to throw and then hit him early and often.

The top priority for the Steelers’ defense has to be slowing down Jordan Mason and the Vikings’ rushing attack. If Mason has a big day, the Steelers’ chances of winning will be quite small. But if they can slow him down and put the ball in Wentz’s hands, then perhaps the Steelers’ defense will get to show off what it’s designed to do. Put the clamps on big-name wide receivers and get after the quarterback.