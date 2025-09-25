Analyst Predicts Vikings Beat Steelers ‘Pretty Handily’ Behind Jordan Mason, Carson Wentz

The Pittsburgh Steelers have managed to scrape past with two wins in three games despite incomplete performances in all of them. They’ll have to be better than that Sunday in Dublin against a Minnesota Vikings team that looks dangerous despite missing both its starting quarterback and running back. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema thinks Minnesota will control the game relatively easily.

“If the Vikings do not beat themselves, I think they should be able to win this game pretty handily,” Sikkema said on the PFF NFL Show. “Especially for how the Vikings have been running the ball lately, especially last week. Jordan Mason, their running back now with Aaron Jones out, 76.1 rushing grade this season, 214 total rushing yards. I love the fact that he has had so much success.”

Minnesota is down Aaron Jones, which would feel like a big loss given how consistently productive he’s been for years now. But the running game took no steps backward with Jordan Mason leading the charge against the Bengals last week. Mason ran the ball 16 times for 116 yards and two scores. His offensive linemen moved Bengals defenders wherever they liked, and Mason took advantage.

The Steelers did defend the run a little better last week. They didn’t allow any of the New England Patriots’ running backs to gain 30 yards on the day. Still, they allowed 119 yards on the ground anyway, with Drake Maye picking up a good portion of that after getting out of the pocket.

Even being down J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings; offense with Carson Wentz leading it. Sikkema thinks that could happen again on Sunday.

“Carson Wentz has had good games,” Sikkema said. “Even the spot-starting duties, he has had games where he could play well. I think the Vikings can control this game enough to where they’re gonna be able to get the victory.”

It’s been a long time since Wentz has held down a starting role, but he’s had success as a backup. Last week, he was very efficient, completing 14-of-20 passes and throwing for two touchdowns. The Vikings simply walked all over Cincinnati’s defense throughout the game. That defense isn’t one of the best by any margin, but it’s not like the Steelers have been much better defensively, so it’s a cause for concern.

Sikkema doesn’t even mention Brian Flores’ defense, which should pose a challenge for Aaron Rodgers and Arthur Smith. It’s not a great matchup for the Steelers on either side of the ball, really. They’re going to have to play their most complete game yet to fly home from Dublin with a win.