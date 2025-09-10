Analyst Exposes Steelers’ Biggest Run Defense Weakness

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense was bad in all respects during their Sunday win over the New York Jets. They were especially bad in one specific area. Highlighted by Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman, the Seattle Seahawks won’t need to spend much time figuring out where to attack the Steelers.

“Fifteen outside zone runs the Steelers saw against the Jets last week,” Wasserman told co-host Trevor Sikkema. “Twelve of those 15 went to the left. And I want that to be an important part here because that is away from TJ Watt. The Jets made a plan of, ‘We’re gonna run at the interior guys and make cutbacks. We’re gonna run it Alex Highsmith.’

“‘We cannot run at T.J. Watt because he’s arguably the best run-defending EDGE player in the league.’ But as a team on those 15 snaps, 53.7 run-defense grade, the Jets had 5.5 yards per carry, and four explosive runs.”

New York found success from literally its first play. An 18-yard run by RB Breece Hall after finding a gap left side. It was his longest run of the game but hardly his only successful one, Hall finishing with 107 yards and 5.6-yards per carry.

Traditionally, Pittsburgh’s struggled more with zone runs than gap/power runs. Zone runs leaned on by teams like the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns have given the Steelers fits.

Watt is known and paid for his pass-rush ability but his run defense is just as good. New York made sure to stay away from him, especially with a rookie right tackle in Armand Membou making his first NFL start. It led Watt to earn PFF’s highest team grade. While most offenses are “right-handed” in the running game, the Jets flipped the script to success. That meant RDT Cam Heyward and ROLB Alex Highsmith saw most of the action come their way, and they struggled to get stops. Highsmith, at least, racked up multiple pressures in the pass game and recorded the Steelers’ only sack.

Seattle could follow the same blueprint. Until the Steelers show they can bow up and stop it, teams will keep testing them. The Seahawks’ ground game struggled in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, managing just 3.2 yards per carry. Running back Kenneth Walker III carried the ball 10 times for just 20 yards. While not dealing with a mobile starting quarterback and a rushing attack that looks less intimidating in Week 2, the Steelers still must show they can stop any scheme thrown their way.