Analyst Believes Steelers’ Fourth-Quarter Defensive Collapse Is ‘Fairly Concerning’

In Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Pittsburgh Steelers almost put together a complete game. Instead, their defense collapsed in the fourth quarter. They almost choked away their win, with the Vikings almost completing a comeback. Overall, their defense had a solid day, pressuring Carson Wentz, stopping the run, and forcing turnovers. However, analyst Charles McDonald believes that fourth-quarter collapse should worry Steelers fans.
“In the fourth quarter, the Vikings ran 22 plays for 192 yards, 8.7 yards per play, and they had a 68-percent success rate,” McDonald said recently on the Football 301 podcast. “And that’s with Carson Wentz leading this offense.
“If you’re a Steelers fan, that part should be kind of concerning. To allow Carson Wentz to have .7 EPA per drop back, they had a 66-percent rush success rate, 13.6-percent explosive play rate in the fourth quarter, that, to me, still shows that this defense is kind of leaky in a way that’s fairly concerning.”
In a vacuum, the Steelers’ defensive issues against the Vikings weren’t too bad. Over the first three quarters, they dominated. The Vikings only scored six points, with the Steelers forcing two turnovers. They also spent a lot of time on the field, so it isn’t too surprising that they were tired by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
However, consider that collapse in the context of their season. The Steelers spent a lot of the time leading up to the season talking up their defense. They believed that unit would be one of the NFL’s best. Unfortunately, they’ve been far from reaching that standard.
Over the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers’ defense was awful. Week 1 was an ugly start, with the New York Jets punching them in the mouth. The Steelers showed some defensive improvement over the next two weeks, but they weren’t consistent enough.
Therefore, McDonald has a point that it’s concerning that the Steelers’ defense couldn’t put together a full game against the Vikings. That’s especially true because they were facing the Vikings’ backup quarterback. It’s a little early to declare that they’ve turned their season around. The Steelers’ defense needs to show a little more consistency.
That shouldn’t take away from the good things that the Steelers’ defense did, though. That group looked more like itself, keeping the Vikings’ offense off balance for most of the game. While the Steelers weren’t perfect defensively, that game provided more reasons to be optimistic about their future.